Free Elden Ring DLC announced as Colosseum update revealed

A free Elden Ring DLC update is on the way, and it appears to be the long-rumoured and leaked colosseum PvP fighting mode, as it utilises the closed off colosseums from the base game to let you fight against other players in the FromSoftware open-world game.

The Elden Ring free Colosseum update launches on December 7, and includes both PvP and singleplayer opportunities for players to test their combat skills. There’s going to be fights against NPCs, other players, and more in the free Elden Ring update, so you’d better get those character builds sorted quickly in the RPG game.

“The Colosseums of Limgrave, Leyndell and Caelid will open their gates, allowing players to engage in battles such as duels, free-for-alls and team fights,” says FromSoftware. As you’ll have to “prove your worth in various duels and battles, together or on your own in the free Colosseum Update.”

Check out footage of the free Elden Ring update in the video below.

This update was suspected to be Elden Ring DLC for some time, as multiple datamines pointed towards the three closed-off colosseums finding a use in the fantasy game. Without going into too much gritty detail, plenty of the code for Elden Ring pointed to the use of these locations, alongside some UI pop ups seemingly related to in-game fights that weren’t used in the base game.

I think I speak for everyone when I say that this being a free Elden Ring update is the biggest surprise. The continuation of the FromSoftware Dark Souls formula was one of the most successful games of this year, so it’s nice to see the studio continue to drum up players with free content. That doesn’t mean more large-scale paid DLC isn’t coming down the line, mind.

All three Dark Souls games and Bloodborne had separate DLCs with new areas to explore, so we may be seeing something similar in Elden Ring. There’s already 17.5million copies sold, which is one colossal install base for paid extra content. The Elden Ring director has promised even “more interesting games” from the studio too, so expect even bigger and bolder ideas, by the looks of things.

