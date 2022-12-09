Elden Ring DLC teased as FromSoft has “several more things” planned

With the recent Elden Ring DLC release of the free Colosseum update, Dark Souls and Bloodborne developer FromSoftware says at The Game Awards that it has more ideas for its gigantic open world game. This follows some major The Game Awards 2022 wins for Elden Ring, including best direction and the coveted game of the year award.

While there were no promises of Elden Ring DLC at The Game Awards, director Hidetaka Miyazaki took to the stage with a translator for the game of the year award, and teased that FromSoftware has even more ideas it wants to implement for potential Elden Ring DLC.

“As for Elden Ring, we still have several more things we want to do,” Miyazaki says towards the end of his speech. “So getting this GOTY award really, really encourages us.”

Miyazaki also says that the team at FromSoftware faced “so many difficulties while making [Elden Ring], so as the director I’m really relieved.” Miyazaki also went into what the team wants to do going forward, saying he has made up his mind “to make even more interesting games than this one.”

You can see the talk of potential Elden Ring DLC from The Game Awards live stream below.

That wasn’t all for FromSoftware at The Game Awards though, as a sequel in the long-rumoured Armored Core franchise was revealed as Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon, and it’s coming out in 2023.

According to FromSoftware “players will assemble and pilot their own mech with 3D manoeuvrability to move freely through three dimensional fast-paced missions,” as you’ll take control of a mercenary mecha on the planet of Rubicon, caught in the middle of a war for an incredibly valuable resource.

