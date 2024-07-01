A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin is playfully teasing an Elden Ring film or TV project, suggesting the adaptation could become a reality soon. After working with FromSoftware to build out The Lands Between, Martin has remained a part of the project, winning the Nebula Award for best game writing on Elden Ring. His new tease now suggests that he’s at work on the TV adaptation after Shadow of the Erdtree.

With Elden Ring’s colossal success, it’s no surprise to hear that film and TV studios are interested in adapting it. The RPG cocktail of excellent open-world design, grueling challenge, FromSoftware pedigree, and words from the author behind Game of Thrones was always going to be good. We’ve never heard anything concrete about an adaption though, but now Martin has teased it so hard that he might as well have confirmed it outright.

“Oh, and about those rumors you may have heard about a feature film or television series based on Elden Ring… I have nothing to say,” Martin teases in a blog post. “Not a word, nope, not a thing, I know nothing, you never heard a peep from me, mum mum mum. What rumor?”

Martin’s teaser-heavy comments come after Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki said he wasn’t opposed to any sort of adaption of the game, but that it would need some outside involvement.

“I don’t see any reason to deny another interpretation of Elden Ring, a movie for example,” Miyazaki told The Guardian in an interview. “But I don’t think myself, or FromSoftware, have the knowledge or ability to produce something in a different medium. So that’s where a very strong partner would come into play.”

Martin helped Miyazaki and FromSoftware with the worldbuilding in Elden Ring, but the writer assures that the team “did all the rest.” With the Elden Ring base game selling well over 25 million copies and Shadow of the Erdtree already surpassing five million, I wouldn’t be surprised if Hollywood came knocking.

FromSoftware’s games have always been beloved, but Elden Ring is the first time they’ve truly hit the mainstream. People typically not interested in soulslike games gave it a try, as the open-world approach broadened the appeal exponentially. Dark Souls has always been popular among dedicated gamers, but Elden Ring fascinated almost everyone.

That said, adaptations of high-fantasy game worlds haven’t always been easy. The Final Fantasy 14 TV show was officially pronounced dead earlier this year, and while Amazon came closest to picking it up “the size and scale needed to do it right proved too much for anyone to want to risk.”

