How to use Grave and Ghost Elden Ring Glovewort to upgrade summons

If you want to upgrade your summons in Elden Ring, you’re going to need either Grave Glovewort or Ghost Glovewort to do so. The latter is used to upgrade elite summons, but for early game spirits, you can use Grave Glovewort. So, where can you find these elusive plants?

Grave Glovewort has a long green stem with silvery white petals. Ghost Glovewort is similar in appearance, but instead it has an ethereal glow and spectral leaves that make it slightly easier to spot. Both plants can be found throughout the Lands Between, usually tucked away in Elden Ring dungeons, or acquired from enemy and Elden Ring boss drops. You can also buy Glovewort from merchants, and sometimes obtain them through Elden Ring quests for the various NPCs.

If you are struggling to find these upgrade materials, you can always refer to the interactive map to see known locations and areas. Both plants boost your Elden Ring summons’ stats, increasing attack, defence, HP, or the size of the summon party. Here’s how to unlock spirit summons upgrades in Elden Ring and complete Roderika’s questline.

How to upgrade spirit summons in Elden Ring

To unlock upgrades for your best Elden Ring summons, you need to find Roderika at Stormhill Shack by Stormveil Castle; she’ll also give you a Jellyfish summon as a gift for helping her. Here are the steps you need to follow to unlock upgrades for your summon once you’ve spoken to Roderika:

Once you’ve exhausted Roderika’s dialogue options, she requests Chrysalids’ Memento

Search the pile of dead bodies at the Site of Grace at Rampart Tower after the testing boss fight with Margit

Return to Roderika and she’ll go to the Roundtable Hold. Speak to her again and ask Master Hewg to train Roderika in spirit tuning

Once the dialogue has played out, Roderika sets up a shop at Roundtable Hold, opposite Hewg

There are different levels of Glovewort, similar to Elden Ring smithing stones, which upgrade your summon a maximum of ten times. For the tenth upgrade, you need either Great Grave Glovewort or Great Ghost Glovewort.

Now you know how to unlock summon upgrades, here are Elden Ring Divine Tower locations to get all six Great Runes, as well as the best weapons in Elden Ring we’ve seen so far.

Elden Ring Elden Ring Fanatical $59.99 $50.39 Buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.