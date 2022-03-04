Elden Ring divine tower locations: how to awaken Great Runes

So you want to know about the Elden Ring Great Runes and the Divine Tower locations? These powerful items are dropped by the main Elden Ring bosses, also known as Demigods, after you defeat them. They provide decent buffs for the player, but they are also tied to the main story, as you’ll need a minimum number in order to access the RPG game’s final area.

Specifically, you’ll need to have collected two Great Runes, and awakened at least one, before you can access the endgame. Awakening a Great Rune allows you to equip it and use Rune Arcs to gain its power, but in order to do this you need to seek out that rune’s Divine Tower – a special location unique to each Great Rune that can be found in the region the rune came from. Six demigods means six runes, so you’ll need to seek out six towers.

We’ve compiled a guide to everything we know about Great Runes – what they do, where their Divine Tower is located, and any additional advice we can give in order to help you get to the tower’s end.

Elden Ring Great Runes – bosses and effects

Here is the effect of each Elden Ring Great Rune:

Great Rune Boss Great Rune Effect Godrick’s Great Rune Godrick the Grafted Raises all attributes Radahn’s Great Rune Starscourge Radahn Raises maximum health, FP energy, and stamina Morgott’s Great Rune Morgott, the Omen King Raises maximum health Rykard’s Great Rune Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy Restores health after defeating enemies Mohg’s Great Rune Mohg, Lord of Blood Grants a blessing of blood to phantoms Malenia’s Great Rune Malenia, Blade of Miquella Attacks recover health

How to use Elden Ring Great Runes

Assuming you’ve defeated one of the big bosses, taken their Great Rune, and then restored its power, you can equip it at any Site of Grace menu (and only via this menu). You can only have one equipped at a time.

In order to actually use a Great Rune’s ability though, you’ll need to consume a Rune Arc, which will grant you the effect of the Great Rune you have equipped. This effect lasts until you die. After you die you need to consume another Rune Arc to get the effect back.

Rune Arcs aren’t common, but there are a few places you can find them. For example, they’re a rare drop from Rats. You can also get them via engaging in Elden Ring multiplayer, such as when you help defeat a boss as a summon. There are also some merchants that sell them. For a complete list of Rune Arc locations, check out the Elden Ring wiki.

There is a seventh known rune that’s classed as a Great Rune – the Great Rune of the Unborn. You acquire this one by defeating Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon. This rune doesn’t need powering up and it can’t be equipped like the other ones. Instead its buff is passive and instant – it unlocks the ‘Rebirth’ function in the Reya Lucaria Grand Library. This essentially allows you to respec your character, although you will need a Larval Tear as well.

Elden Ring Divine Tower locations and walkthrough

Godrick’s Great Rune

This Great Rune’s Divine Tower is called the Divine Tower of Limgrave, and is located towards the top of the area near to the border with Dragonbarrow. You can’t access it via the open world; instead you need to go back to Stormveil Castle, where you defeated Godrick

You have to go back into the legacy dungeon itself, defeat the Lion Guardian, and go through the doors it was protecting (roughly in the north-east section) which leads to a bridge. There you must beat three Guardian Golems, one of which fires gigantic arrows at you. Provided you survive, you come to a broken section of bridge, where a teleporter allows you to bypass the rest of the broken bridge segments and drop you at the entrance of the tower.

Radahn’s Great Rune

Radahn’s Great Rune’s Divine Tower, the Divine Tower of Caelid, is in Dragonbarrow, north-east of the Deep Siofra Well. This tower requires some careful navigation as you traverse roots, ledges and ladders along the side of the tower. A Godskin Apostle also guards the basement.

Morgott’s Great Rune

Morgott’s Great Rune’s Divine Tower is the Divine Tower of East Altus. The route to get to this tower is close to where you defeat Morgott. You’re looking to access a long wall in the Capital Outskirts area, which you can access from the east of the Leyndell, Royal Capital area.

Note that in order to enter Leyndell in the first place you will already need to have found and awakened two Great Runes. Specific instructions are available in Dead Zpikes’s YouTube video.

Mohg’s Great Rune

Mohg’s Great Rune’s Divine Tower is also the Divine Tower of East Altus. Instructions on how to get there are as above, although it’s worth noting that you won’t be able to access the route to the tower until you’ve defeated Morgott, so you will need to beat that Demigod first.

Rykard’s Great Rune

Rykard’s Great Rune’s Divine Tower is the Divine Tower of West Altus. There is a sealed tunnel just outside the lower west entrance to the Leyndell, Royal Capital area to the south of the Altus Plateau, north-east of the Minor Erdtree Church. The tunnel is guarded by the Onyx Lord mini-boss.

Malenia’s Great Rune

Malenia’s Great Rune’s Divine Tower is called the Isolated Divine Tower, so-called because – as you look at it on the Elden Ring map – it’s right in the middle of the ocean above Dragonbarrow but below the Mountaintops of Giants.

In order to gain entry, you need to head into the centre of the Leyndell, Royal Capital area and look for a Site of Grace known as the West Capital Rampart. From there, look for a teleporter that will send you right to the base of the tower. Specific instructions are available in Dead Zpikes’s YouTube video.

That's everything we know about how to find and use Great Runes in Elden Ring.