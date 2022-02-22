How to unlock the horse in Elden Ring

Are you trying to unlock the horse in Elden Ring? Unlike Dark Souls 3 which features a linear game world, FromSoftware has decided to mix things up with Elden Ring by introducing a large open world to explore. It’s difficult to move around while wearing leather armour at the best of times – thankfully, Elden Ring players have access to a spectral steed, a special horse named Torrent that can be called upon whenever you need it.

You don’t need to use the horse to complete Elden Ring, but you might miss out on several helpful mechanics if you don’t. There are many areas across the map called Spirit Springs which Torrent can use to gallop across the sky, all without ever taking fall damage. This allows you to skip lengthy treks across mountainous regions with the press of a button.

To top it off, you can fight on horseback using traditional weapons or spells. This is perfect if you want to avoid taking any damage and if Torrent takes too many hits, you can always resummon it by consuming a flask of crimson tears. Here’s what you need to do to unlock the horse in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Unlock Horse

All you need to unlock your horse in Elden Ring is find three Sites of Grace – Souls fans should recognise these locations as bonfires. You can fast travel to any rest site you find by looking at the map. Once you rest at the third site of grace, Melina, the maiden, gives you the Spectral Steed Whistle required to summon your horse.

This also unlocks the ability to spend your Runes, giving you a chance to upgrade your character’s stat points. We recommend placing the Spectral Steed Whistle in your quick use slots. If you’re playing with a friend in co-op, you won’t be able to summon your horse until the other player leaves the game.

That’s everything you need to unlock the horse in Elden Ring. If you’re looking for a way to heal more often, check out our Elden Ring crystal tears locations guide to track down some helpful items. We also have a guide on the Ashes of War locations in case you want to instantly strengthen your build. Once you’re powered up and ready to go, read our Elden Ring bosses list to hunt down some dangerous enemies.

