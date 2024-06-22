I can’t believe I’m writing this but you need to stop playing Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree right now, because we’ve (almost) just got Bloodborne on PC. Thanks to the work of an incredibly dedicated modder, a new Elden Ring overhaul brings the mechanics, atmosphere, weapons, and visuals of Bloodborne to The Lands Between, and it looks phenomenal.

Created by ‘Noctis,’ Graceborne is a Bloodborne-inspired overhaul for Elden Ring, and the closest thing I fear we’ll ever get to the FromSoftware classic on PC. With mechanics, weapons, and an atmosphere lifted directly from Yharnam, this is by far one of the coolest Elden Ring mods I’ve ever seen.

Plunging the entire open-world game’s map into eternal darkness, we’ve got Bloodborne’s signature trick weapons, firearms, and a slate of new mechanics. There’s gun parrying, quicksteps, no equip load restriction, and even a Bloodborne-style healing mechanic as well. Plenty of the mobs and bosses have been given visual redesigns that better befit the gothic theming and help complete the look.

You have 22 new armor sets, 35 weapons, 17 trick weapons, and five firearms to choose from in Graceborne, and the mod itself is still only in the alpha stage. While it won’t work on the new Shadow of the Erdtree patch, fixes are on the way and you can go back to an older version of the game in the meantime.

As Graceborne is in alpha there are some bugs and kinks to work out, but there’s still loads of promise. “Due to time constraints and inexperience, the overall balance of the included weapons is considerably inconsistent,” Noctis writes. “Some may be busted and do too much damage, some others may feel weak.”

Once you’re in, though, you can get all of the custom items and weapons from a new NPC at the Church of Elleh, the ruined building behind the Tree Sentinel near the first time you emerge in Limgrave.

The Elden Ring Graceborne mod can be found right here. As you might imagine, releasing right before Shadow of the Erdtree means there could be compatibility issues, so Noctis has instructions for downgrading your version of the game to before the DLC dropped.

