If you’re struggling with Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, this merchant mod offers up every single in-game item from the base game, DLC, and any other mods you have installed for free. Now you can easily do some build crafting, find what works for you, and take it into the land of Shadow to finally beat Messmer the Impaler after countless beatdowns.

Elden Ring mod ‘Grand Merchant’ is perfect for build crafting going into Shadow of the Erdtree, or if you need to best Mohg and Radahn to get into the Land of Shadow. Created by Tom Clark, it gives you every single item in the game, DLC included, via a merchant to help you quickly make and test any builds you want to try out. With so many items available in the open-world game, this makes fighting in The Lands Between a lot easier.

Other weapons, resources, and armor mods are even supported like The Convergence and Elden Ring Reforged. Just speak with Kalé at the Church of Elleh, and you can browse their full inventory and purchase anything for zero runes. Clark notes that going online with cut content or getting DLC key items while online in the game can result in a ban, so don’t just download this and start playing online.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree’s difficulty has seen the Steam rating for the DLC dropping to ‘mixed,’ so getting help to easily sort any build you want before going in should make things a lot simpler. As balancing and performance issues plague the expansion, getting geared up to the nines before stepping into the Land of Shadow sounds like a solid idea.

The Glorious Merchant mod for Elden Ring can be downloaded here, and it’s compatible with Shadow of the Erdtree alongside other mods.

With Shadow of the Erdtree finally here, you need to use these Elden Ring builds you can easily make with the mod and take on all the Elden Ring bosses you can. There are also a plethora of Elden Ring weapons to help you get into the DLC.

