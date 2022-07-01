This Silent Hill Elden Ring mod lets you become Pyramid Head

Silent Hill fans are some of the most practised at dealing with an absence of news about their favourite series, but now a new Elden Ring mod gives them a way to fill that void by stepping into the shoes of the series’ most recognisable antagonist, Pyramid Head. The iconic horror game villain is now playable in FromSoftware’s open-world game thanks to mod creator Tallmaget.

The Elden Ring Pyramid Head mod replaces the RPG game’s Crucible Tree helm and chest armour, along with Radahn’s gauntlets and greaves, with Pyramid Head’s familiar messy butcher’s attire and, well, pyramid head. There’s an option to choose between a grimly blood-soaked version of the outfit and a freshly cleaned, if still a little grimy, alternative.

In addition, the Troll Knight’s sword is replaced with the great knife that the creepy tormentor drags around behind him – although your Elden Ring equivalent appears to wield it with a little more ease. To get your hands on this weapon, then, you’ll want to nab one by fighting the Troll Knights either in Caria Manor or on the path to The Four Belfries.

Elden Ring’s the Lands Between can be a scary place, so if you’ve been a little intimidated by its dangerous denizens thus far then this seems like a perfect way to build your confidence by becoming one of gaming’s most notorious monsters. Mod creator Tallmaget emphasises that they “highly recommend playing with blood on” to get the full effect.

If you’re looking for something more to fill the Silent Hill-shaped hole in your heart, a very cool Total Chaos Doom mod that takes inspiration from the horror series is being remade in Unreal Engine 5. If you fancy taking on the Lands Between in another fashion, check out our best Elden Ring builds for some new ideas on how to approach the fantasy game with a fresh new look.

Image credit: Tallmaget on NexusMods.