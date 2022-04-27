These Elden Ring mods make the ultimate Legend of Zelda RPG

You can now use Elden Ring mods to create the best Legend of Zelda RPG game ever, thanks to one modder who is tirelessly adding key features from Nintendo’s beloved series – which was likely an influence on FromSoftware when making the game.

There are some fantastic games like Zelda on PC but unfortunately, The Legend of Zelda series itself remains exclusive to Nintendo platforms – despite the best efforts of modders and emulators. However, there is one way to experience the adventures of Link on PC – by putting the legendary hero into other open-world games on PC with mods.

Modder xdec99 has been adding various Zelda pieces to Elden Ring over the last month, including the iconic Master Sword and Hylian Shield. Now, finally, they’ve added Link himself into the game – the Twilight Princess model, specifically, as created by artist Hakirya. The mod replaces an armour set – Godrick’s by default – and it’s possible to cosplay your own character as Link if you’d prefer.

Perhaps even more impressive – if you use the Mimic Tear to create a shadowy doppelganger as an NPC ally, the mod can make that mimic appear as Dark Link, the character’s own red-eyed mirror twin. Check it out in action below.

At the very least, it’ll make the lack of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on PC hurt a little less. Looking for the best Elden Ring armor sets that aren’t from other games? Check out our list at that link.

Elden Ring Elden Ring Fanatical $59.99 $50.39 Buy Now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.