You can now play Elden Ring multiplayer in co-op with this mod

After being confirmed last month, the long-awaited Elden Ring multiplayer co-op mod is finally here. This Elden Ring co-op mod is currently only in “an early beta state” but is available to download now, so players can team up for a full friendly experience in one of the best RPGs on PC.

While Elden Ring is already an online multiplayer experience with co-op and PvP possible, it’s in a very confined form. While players can leave messages anywhere in the open-world game, actual team-ups can only happen in special areas – like the various Elden Ring boss battles.

The Elden Ring Seamless Co-op mod changes that by allowing up to four players to explore the entire game side by side, “with no restrictions”. If players die, they respawn in the same world. All players can ride their own version of Torrent, who usually isn’t available at all in vanilla co-op. When any player uses a Site of Grace, the world is reset for all players, and players can join from anywhere in the game world.

While this will obviously make Elden Ring an easier experience, especially as PvP invasions have been removed, the mod also scales up enemy difficulty levels and stops partners from re-entering boss encounters if they die. However, modder LukeYui does state that the mod is at an “early beta state” (emphasis theirs), so don’t expect it to be perfect yet. “If you are looking for a bug-free experience, you won’t find it in this version,” LukeYui warns.

Nevertheless, considering Elden Ring already feels like a classic DnD adventure, it seems well-suited for a proper co-op experience.

