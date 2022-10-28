Elden Ring bosses disgraced by world-first no-hit FromSoftware RPG run

Elden Ring bosses from Godrick to Malenia have been made to look like absolute fools as one player of the FromSoftware Soulsborne RPG game, co-written by Game of Thrones creator George R. R. Martin, successfully completes a world-first no-hit run from start to finish.

GinoMachino, an Elden Ring Twitch streamer, finally achieved the seemingly impossible task after first laying their plans and route back in March. In a nine-hour video, they begin a new game of Elden Ring, defeat all 165 bosses, and reach the ending all without taking a single point of damage.

Similar runs have been completed in the past, with RPG players defeating each boss individually without taking a hit, then pasting these battles together to create a segmented “all boss” run. TheHappyHob, another Twitch streamer who famously completed Demon’s Souls, the Dark Souls trilogy, Bloodborne, and Sekiro in a row, all without taking a single hit, also completed a no-damage run of Elden Ring – but unlike GinoMachino did not kill every boss.

“Holy s***,” says GinoMachino, as they make history by defeating the final boss of the run, Godrick the Soldier. It’s an incredibly succinct and apt quote from the same Elden Ring player who earlier in October also defeated Elden Ring’s bosses with only their bare hands – no weapons or magic. You can see this incredible no-hit feat for yourself over on GinoMachino’s Twitch channel.

