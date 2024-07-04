Elden Ring patch notes have arrived for the latest update to FromSoftware’s colossal RPG. The update addresses some of the most powerful items and weapon arts in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, as developer FromSoftware works on honing its balance. These include fixes for the broken Lightning Perfume Bottle and Frenzyflame Perfume Bottle, which have been used a lot since the expansion arrived.

Elden Ring patch 1.12.3 targets some of the most powerful Elden Ring builds in Shadow of the Erdtree, focusing on options that were seemingly strong due to unintended interactions. In particular there’s a focus on perfume effects, with both the lightning and frenzyflame varieties having a tendency “to deal double damage under certain circumstances.” Combined with another skill, this allowed players to demolish some of the toughest foes in the RPG in seconds.

The Lightning Perfume Bottle Rolling Sparks build is the combination in question, and has been particularly notorious for its boss-melting potential. By aiming your spell at the ground, you could concentrate its row of explosions into a single spot, dealing immense damage to anything unlucky enough to be standing nearby, as seen in the video below courtesy of ‘Syrobe.’ Now, aiming it at the ground causes just one slightly sad hitbox.

The Elden Ring update also includes a nerf to the Bloodfiend’s Arm weapon, which benefited from higher-than-intended arcane scaling when the weapon’s affinity was adjusted. It also had its bleed buildup reduced slightly. You’ll have a slightly harder time stance-breaking larger enemies and bosses than before, but it should still be a viable choice.

The full patch notes include a few other changes – the Swift Slash skill has been nerfed slightly for PvP fights specifically, while the Carian Sorcery Sword has had some of its base damage removed in favor of higher intelligence scaling. You can read all the details courtesy of publisher Bandai Namco.

