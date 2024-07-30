It’s no secret that the Elden Ring DLC has sparked intense debate within the Souls community over the difficulty, with Shadow of the Erdtree offering an increased challenge over the already hard base game for many players. Well, following buffs to Scadutree Fragments and other changes at launch, FromSoftware has now released the Elden Ring 1.13 patch notes, which feature buffs for various gear, spells, skills, and sweeping updates to Spirit Ash.

Yet to beat all the Elden Ring bosses? Though having the best Elden Ring weapons and the best Elden Ring armor sets will still be necessary to survive the Realm of Shadow, this new update now available on all platforms will give you a hearty leg up in one of the best RPG games.

Highlights include boosted stats for the summonable Elden Ring NPCs Needle Knight Leda, Pureblood Knight Ansbach, Thiollier during boss fights, as well as the attack power and damage negation of Spirit Ashes. To no one’s surprise, this excludes the meta-breaking Mimic Tear which is still a go-to option despite previous nerfs. Likewise, a long list of summons also received more specific buffs, from increased attack power and health, to improved stagger resistance. If you’re struggling to beat certain bosses, then these summon buffs will no doubt help you prevail. And if you’ve already beaten them without summons, then good for you, you can ignore these buffs.

Hidden deep within the patch notes is also, finally, a change to the default selection when using the whistle to summon Torrent to ‘Ok’, which will speed things up during intense encounters. With Shadow of the Erdtree’s furnace bosses, this change is greatly appreciated.

Those interested in putting their skills to the test in PvP will also be pleased to hear the buffs to various underperforming weapons, spells, and skills, and a nerf to the pesky backstep invulnerability window when using the Fine Crucible Feather Talisman or the Talisman of All Crucibles.

You can read the major Elden Ring 1.13 patch notes, courtesy of FromSoftware, below:

General balance adjustments

Increased damage animation of the Light Greatsword charge attacks against enemies (other than players).

Increased the stats & status of the following NPCs that can be summoned in some areas: Needle Knight Leda / Pureblood Knight Ansbach / Thiollier

Increased the attack power and damage negation of summoned spirits, excluding the Mimic Tear, when the Revered Spirit Ash Blessing is at [5] or more.

Increased the attack power and damage negation of summoned spirits, excluding the Mimic Tear, when upgraded to “+8” or higher.

Armaments

Increased attack power scaling when upgrading the following armaments: Repeating Crossbow, Spread Crossbow, and Rabbath’s Cannon.

Shield of Night Increased damage negation when blocking physical attacks.

Euporia Increased Holy damage when the weapon has its luster restored. Decreased the number of attacks required to restore the weapon’s luster. Increased the duration of the luster restoration effect.

Golden Lion Shield Increase guard strength.

Golem Fist Added a damage hitbox to the hand portion of the ranged fist attack.

Smithscript Greathammer Increased poise damage of the swing portion of throwing attacks (the projectile is unchanged).

Spread Crossbow Decreased the generated status buildup when used with Bolts that have status effects.

Ailment Talisman After the onset of a status ailment, the status build-up (or duration) of said ailment will now also be reduced immediately by a certain amount.

Clarifying Horn Charm / Clarifying Horn Charm +1 / Clarifying Horn Charm +2 Increased Focus resistance.



Skills

Savage Lion’s Claw Increased attack power and poise damage of the first attack.

Swift Slash Reduced movement distance when using this skill Extended recovery time.

Overhead Stance Increased attack power against enemies (other than players).

Aspects of the Crucible: Wings Increased attack power. Increased directional control, as well as amount of poised generated when using this skill.

Lightspeed Slash The additional light attacks are now affected by the attack power and ability scaling of the weapon.

Rancor Slash Increased attack power of the vengeful spirits. Increased stamina damage against guarding enemies.

Revenger’s Blade Increased directional control for follow-up attacks after a strong attack.

Horn Calling Increased attack power against enemies (other than players).

Horn Calling: Storm Increased attack power against enemies (other than players).

Weed Cutter Increased the speed of attacks.

Romina’s Purification Increased poise value when using this skill.

Red Bear Hunt Increased attack power. Increased poise value when using this skill.

Rancor Shot Decreased status buildup generation when used with Arrows that have status effects.

Repeating Fire Adjusted attack power to compensate for increase in weapon damage

Feeble Lord’s Frenzied Flame Reduced Frenzy status effect buildup against enemies.

Revenge of the Night Increased poise damage and attack power when this skill is used immediately after guarding against an enemy attack.



Spells

Glintblade Trio Increased attack power.

Blades of Stone Adjusted attack power of the first, second and third charge attacks. Increased attack power of the non-charged attack. Increased attack power of the first hit of the charged attack, and reduced attack power of the second and third hits. Increased attack range and attack speed.

Glintstone Nail Increased attack power and improved enemy tracking.

Glintstone Nails Increased attack power and improved enemy tracking.

Impenetrable Thorns All generated Impenetrable Thorns will now track enemies. Decreased attack power and poise damage. Decreased the Hemorrhage status buildup and stamina damage against guarding enemies.

Rings of Spectral Light Increased attack power and Frostbite status buildup.

Vortex of Putrescence Increased attack power and Frostbite status buildup.



Incantations

Minor Erdtree Increased HP recovery amount.

Land of Shadow Improved enemy tracking.

Spira Increased attack speed.

Watchful Spirit Improved enemy tracking.

Divine Beast Tornado Increased attack power. Enemies hit by the tornado will now be launched upwards. The tornado will be less likely to disappear due to collision with the terrain.

Rain of Fire Increased attack power. Reduced the interval between each hit.

Roar of Rugalea Increased poise damage and attack power.

Furious Blade of Ansbach Increased attack power.

Rotten Butterflies Increased Scarlet Rot status buildup.

Reduced the interval between damage ticks. Increased attack range.



Ashes

Wandering Noble Will no longer stagger as easily.

Noble Sorcerer Will no longer stagger as easily.

Nomad Ashes Will no longer stagger as easily.

Putrid Corse Will no longer stagger as easily.

Skeletal Militiaman Will no longer stagger as easily.

Skeletal Bandit Will no longer stagger as easily.

Albinauric Will no longer stagger as easily.

Winged Misbegotten Will no longer stagger as easily.

Demi-Human Will no longer stagger as easily.

Clayman Will no longer stagger as easily.

Oracle Envoys Will no longer stagger as easily.

Man-Fly Will no longer stagger as easily.

Lone Wolf Ashes Will no longer stagger as easily.

Rotten Stray Ashes Will no longer stagger as easily.

Giant Rat Ashes Will no longer stagger as easily.

Warhawk Increased HP, physical attack power and Fire attack power. Increased Stance status.

Land Squirt Increased HP. Will no longer stagger as easily.

Spirit jellyfish Increased HP, physical attack power and poison status ailment buildup on enemies. Will no longer stagger as easily.

Spider Scorpion Increased physical attack power, poison status ailment buildup on enemies and damage negation except for strike and fire attributes. Will no longer stagger as easily.

Fingercreeper Will no longer stagger as easily.

Fanged Imp Will no longer stagger as easily.

Bigmouth Imp Increased HP and Fire attack power. Will no longer stagger as easily.

Gravebird Increased HP and magic attack power. Will no longer stagger as easily.

Soldjar of Fortune Will no longer stagger as easily.

Archers Will no longer stagger as easily.

Greatshield Soldiers Will no longer stagger as easily.

Page Will no longer stagger as easily.

Vulgar Militia Will no longer stagger as easily.

Marionette Soldier Will no longer stagger as easily.

Avionette Soldier Will no longer stagger as easily.

Kaiden Mercenary Increased HP and physical attack power. Will no longer stagger as easily.

Mad Pumpkin Head Increased physical attack power. Will no longer stagger as easily.

Fire Monks Increased HP and Fire attack power. Will no longer stagger as easily.

Ancestral Follower Increased physical attack power. Will no longer stagger as easily.

Horned Warrior Increased HP and damage negation except for pierce attacks. Will no longer stagger as easily.

Azula Beastman Increased HP and lightning attack power. Will no longer stagger as easily.

Man-Serpent Will no longer stagger as easily.

Crystalian Will no longer stagger as easily. Increased physical attack power.

Kindred of Rot Will no longer stagger as easily.

Bloodfiend Hexer’s Increased hemorrhage status ailment buildup on enemies. Will no longer stagger as easily.

Glintstone sorcerer Will no longer stagger as easily.

Twinsage Sorcerer Will no longer stagger as easily.

Inquisitor Increased HP. Will no longer stagger as easily.

Godrick Soldier Will no longer stagger as easily.

Raya Lucaria Soldier Will no longer stagger as easily.

Leyndell Soldier Will no longer stagger as easily.

Radahn Soldier Will no longer stagger as easily.

Haligtree Soldier Will no longer stagger as easily.

Mausoleum Soldier Will no longer stagger as easily.

Messmer Soldier Increased HP and physical attack power. Will no longer stagger as easily.

Stormhawk Deenh Increased HP and physical attack power. Will no longer stagger as easily. Increased duration of effect to increase the attack power given to allies.

Banished Knight Oleg Increased physical attack power and damage negation against physical attacks. Will no longer stagger as easily.

Banished Knight Engval Increased physical attack power and damage negation against physical attacks. Will no longer stagger as easily.

Bloodhound Knight Floh Increased HP, physical attack power and damage negation against physical attacks. Will no longer stagger as easily.

Black Knight Captain Huw Increased physical attack power and damage negation against physical attacks. Will no longer stagger as easily.

Black Knight Commander Andreas Increased damage negation and guard boost against Holy and Physical attacks. Will no longer stagger as easily.

Fire Knight Hilde Increased Fire attack power. Will no longer stagger as easily.

Fire Knight Queelign Increased Vigor and Faith.

Swordhand of Night Jolán Increased Vigor and Dexterity.

Jolán and Anna Increased Vigor and Dexterity.

Battlemage Hugues Increased physical attack power and magic attack power. Will no longer stagger as easily.

Latenna the Albinauric Increased HP, physical attack power, and magic attack power. Will no longer stagger as easily.

Perfumer Tricia Increased HP. Will no longer stagger as easily.

Depraved Perfumer Carmaan Increased fire attack power. Will no longer stagger as easily.

Omenkiller Rollo Increased HP, physical attack power, and Fire attack power. Will no longer stagger as easily.

Blackflame Monk Amon Increased HP and Fire attack power. Will no longer stagger as easily.

Curseblade Meera Increased HP and physical attack power. Will no longer stagger as easily.

Demi-Human Swordsman Yosh Increased HP, physical attack power, and magic attack power. Will no longer stagger as easily.

Ancient Dragon Knight Kristoff Increased Lightning attack power and damage negation against Physical, Lightning, and Holy Attack affinities. Will no longer stagger as easily.

Redmane Knight Ogha Increased physical attack power and damage negation against Physical and Fire attack affinities. Will no longer stagger as easily.

Lhutel the Headless Increased physical attack power and damage negation against physical attacks. Will no longer stagger as easily.

Cleanrot Knight Finlay Increased physical attack power and damage negation against Physical, Magic, and Holy Attack affinities. Will no longer stagger as easily.

Black Knife Tiche Will no longer stagger as easily.

Divine Bird Warrior Ornis Increased HP and damage negation against Physical attacks except Pierce attacks. Will no longer stagger as easily.

Ancient Dragon Florissax Increased Arcane. Increased damage negation against all affinities. Increased Skills and Incantations usage rate. Increased the speed and poise values during some attacks.

Finger Maiden Therolina Puppet Increased Vigor and Faith.

Jarwight Puppet Increased Vigor.

Dolores the Sleeping Arrow Puppet Increased Vigor.

Nepheli Loux Puppet Increased Vigor and Strength.

Dung Eater Puppet Increased Vigor.

Nightmaiden & Swordstress Increased HP and physical attack power.



With these great buffs, hopefully more players will be able to see the epic expansion to its conclusion. Need a hand? Grab the best Elden Ring builds and find all the Elden Ring Scadutree Fragment locations and you’ll have a much easier time.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.