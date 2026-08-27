New Elden Ring patch notes bring parry improvements and perfume buffs ahead of the Tarnished Pack DLC

Elden Ring patch notes 1.17 are here, and FromSoftware has brought quite a few balance changes to its open-world RPG epic ahead of new DLC.

FromSoftware has just dropped new Elden Ring patch notes ahead of the imminent release of its Tarnished Pack DLC, which brings additional starting classes and merchants to the Dark Souls studio's colossal open-world RPG. Whether you're picking up the mini-expansion or not, there are actually quite a few balance changes you need to know about. Based on how past Elden Ring updates have gone, it'll likely take some time for everyone to figure out the exact specifics of what's changed (including any unmentioned tweaks), but we've already got plenty to dig through here.

To start with, the developer has "changed certain items found in the field or obtained by defeating certain powerful enemies in the Realm of Shadow to higher-tier items or other treasures." This won't affect stuff you've already picked up, but you'll want to keep it in mind when next exploring the Elden Ring DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree. Beyond that, the majority of the other notable adjustments are balance changes, but there are quite a few to note, including some welcome perfume buffs.

Five offensive Perfume Bottle variants have had their attack power boosted. Also stronger are weapon-throwing attacks for the Smithscript Greathammer, Smithscript Axe, Smithscript Spear, and Spear of the Impaler. The Smithscript Dagger and Rellana's Twin Blades get more crit power, while the Golem Fist's heavy attack gains extra range. Great Katanas were hitting less hard than expected against big opponents, and their jumping attacks could erroneously be parried; both of these have been fixed.

FromSoftware promises the frustratingly vague "improved parry performance" for the skills Parry, Storm Wall, and Thops's Barrier. I'm desperate to know what that actually equates to in-game, but as a long-time parry appreciator you can certainly color me interested in finding out. Using Parry on Daggers, Curved Swords, and Small Shields will now let you perform other actions faster afterwards, and Storm Wall's FP cost has been removed.

For spellcasters, there's increased power on Founding Rain of Stars, Carian Retaliation, Feather of the Divine Bird, and Rain of Fire. Meteorite and Meteorite of Astel both gain improved casting time, the attack range of O, Flame! has been expanded, and Gravitational Missile projectile now "does not explode immediately upon striking terrain such as the ground or a wall."

A wide range of Greatshields and Towershields have been buffed, with increased guard boost on all and reduced weight for some. Meanwhile, the Carian Sorcery Sword's Intelligence scaling has been adjusted and will now increase the attack power of all damage types. For PvP specifically, FromSoftware has nerfed Rakshasa's Great Katana (you'll take more damage while attacking), Rugalea's Roar (reduced in power), and Rotten Breath and Ekzykes's Decay (your victims will be able to move sooner when struck).

The Tarnished Pack DLC, meanwhile, introduces the Idus Knight and Heavy Knight as alternative starting classes, with their gear also able to be found across the world. There are more weapons, three variants of Spectral Steed Attire, and two extra NPC invasions. You must have purchased the DLC in order to access these additions.

Elden Ring patch 1.17 is live now, while the Tarnished Pack DLC will be released on Thursday August 27 at 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm BST (Friday August 28 at midnight CEST). You'll need to download and apply the update if you want to play online.