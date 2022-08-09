Elden Ring patch notes detail co-op overhaul for update 1.06

Elden Ring patch notes for update 1.06 have revealed various changes to the invasion and summoning systems, effectively transforming the co-op experience in From Software’s RPG, which has also been tweaked to change the effectiveness of dodging and rolling.
1.06 adds the ability to send summoning signs to summoning pools across multiple and distant environments, meaning that you can make yourself summonable, and also summon others, from within a much greater area. Essentially, you can now be summoned to any effigy you have previously visited, meaning that finding a co-op player will be much quicker and easier. Invasions, however, have also received a similar set of changes. Although the patch notes themselves are rather vague, simply stating that From Software has “added the function to invade a larger area, including distant areas,” it stands to reason that the same rules that now apply to summoning pools also apply in reverse, meaning that as well as being called to any previous effigy for co-op, you can also invade via any previous effigy to challenge an online rival.
Elden Ring’s single-player is also being subtly but significantly altered, courtesy of changes to the ever-important rolling mechanic. The time it takes for rolling to become possible after you have performed an attack has been reduced, meaning you can strike and then get out of the way more quickly than before. You can also roll further when you have a light equipment load, and the time between attacking and rolling has also been reduced when using the great axe. This does not apply, however, to jump attacks, dual-wield attacks, and attacks while mounted.
As well as the new, quicker rolling, you can help yourself survive the many trials of Elden Ring using our guide to all the Elden Ring bosses in order.
ELDEN RING 1.06 PATCH NOTES
ADDITIONAL ELEMENTS
- Added the function to send summoning signs to summoning pools in multiple areas, including distant areas.
- Added the function to invade a larger area, including distant areas.
- Added a new way to advance White Mask Varre’s questline other than participating in multiplayer invasion by defeating a new NPC.
BALANCE CHANGES
- Reduced the time it takes for rolling to become possible after an attack. (Jump attack, dual wield attack and attacks while mounted not included)
- Increased the motion speed of strong attack and charge attack. (mounted attacks not included)
- Increased Guard Counter’s motion speed.
- Increased the attack speed of Great Axes and reduced the time it takes for rolling to become possible after an attack. (Jump attack, dual wield attack and attacks while mounted not included)
- Increased rolling distance when player has a light equip load.
- Increased the hitbox of Cipher Pata’s weapon skill “Unblockable Blade”.
- Increased the range of Ash of War “Glintstone Pebble” and “Glintstone Dart” projectile while decreasing the damage and stagger power.
- Decreased the travel distance and invincibility frames of Ash of War “Bloodhound Step” while adding the following changes: reduced performance when used continuously. Increased travel distance when on light equip load.
- Shortened the activation interval when using “Quick Step” skill in succession, increasing its ability to circle around the enemy when locked-on and add the following changes: reduced performance when used continuously. Increased travel distance when on light equip load.
- Decreased the damage and bleed build-up of weapon skill “Corpse Piler” when hit with the blood attack. When hit by the blade, the damage is only decreased slightly.
- Decreased the target tracking ability of sorcery “Stars of Ruin”.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed a bug which caused some attacks of “Lucerne” to not pierce enemy’s guard.
- Fixed a bug which made it harder for a two-handed jump attack with “Bloodhound’s Fang” to break enemy’s stance.
- Fixed a bug which caused the effect of “Determination” and “Royal Knight’s Resolve” to disappear after using the “Parry” skill with a dagger.
- Fixed a bug when dual wielding Axe and Greataxe which caused additional effects from Spells, Weapon Skills and Items to not be applied correctly.
- Fixed a bug when two-handing a Halberd which made it harder to withstand enemy’s attack after using guard counter.
- Fixed a bug which caused the physical attack affinity of some weapons to be different from the affinity listed in the description.
- Fixed a bug which caused the player to become more easily noticed by the enemy when wearing “Deathbed Dress”, even when crouching.
- Fixed a bug which caused charge attack with flail to damage ally character when wearing “Deathbed Dress”.
- Fixed a bug that caused HP to regenerate when switching your equipment to certain type of armor.
- Fixed a bug where the effect added to the weapon upon using “Mists of Slumber” was lost when the player receive an attack.
- Fixed a bug which caused the playable character’s movement to become unstable upon hitting certain enemies with the skill “Ghostflame Ignition”.
- Fixed a bug which prevented player from using “The Queen’s Black Flame” skill’s follow-up attack when performing the skill with insufficient FP.
- Fixed a bug with the weapon skill “Zamor Ice Storm” which allowed player to more easily withstand enemy’s attack when using the skill with insufficient FP.
- Fixed a bug which caused the effect of spells and items added to right-hand armament to occur when using certain weapon skills with left hand.
- Fixed a bug which caused the FP consumption description of certain weapon skills to be different from its actual FP cost.
- Fixed a bug that allows “Rock Blaster” to not consume any FP when used with a staff on the left hand and no weapon on the right hand.
- Fixed a bug which caused the charged version of “Black Flame Ritual” to consume the same amount of stamina as the normal version.
- Fixed a bug which caused the player to receive less HP recovery from incantations and items other than “Flask of Crimson Tears” when activating the effect of “Malenia’s Great Rune”.
- Fixed a bug which caused the “Opaline Hardtear” to not boost physical damage negation.
- Fixed a bug which prevented the player from jumping mid-air while riding under specific condition.
- Fixed a bug which allowed jump attack with Colossal Weapons while mounted to hit twice consecutively.
- Fixed a bug which caused some signs to appear more than once in the Summoning Pool.
- Fixed a bug which caused the effect of some weapon skill’s attack to persist under specific circumstances.
- Fixed a bug which sometimes caused significant performance issue at “Ordina, Liturgical Town” under certain circumstances.
- Fixed a bug which prevented the player from picking up dropped Runes upon death under certain circumstances.
- Fixed a bug which allowed users to reach certain inaccessible area during multiplayer.
- Fixed a bug which caused the multiplayer area to have different boundary than expected.
- Fixed a bug that causes some enemies to have incorrect visuals and behaviors.
- Fixed a bug that caused incorrect sounds to be played under certain circumstances.
- Fixed a bug which caused some areas to make the player unable to move which lead to death.
- Fixed a bug that caused some places on the map to have incorrect visuals and hitboxes.
- Fixed a bug in some maps that allowed users to reach unexpected locations using certain procedures.
- Fixed a bug with the PC version which caused click input to occur when equipping Staves or Sacred Seals and switching Windows to active.
- Other performance improvements and bug fixes.