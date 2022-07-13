Elden Ring publisher confirms hack and possible data breach

Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco confirms reports that confidential information was accessed on its servers, and says that “there is a possibility that customer information” could be part of the data breach. The attack, which took place on July 3, compromised internal systems of several groups at the RPG game’s publisher.

In a statement to Eurogamer, Bandai Namco confirms the breach, saying it is currently investigating the “existence of leakage, scope of the damage, and the cause.” Initial reports of the attack began circulating a week after it happened, suggesting that a ransomware group was preparing to release the stolen data.

Bandai Namco says “there is a possibility that customer information related to the Toys and Hobby Business in Asian regions (excluding Japan) was included in the servers and PCs” that were accessed. The company says it has since “taken measures such as blocking access to the servers to prevent the damage from spreading.”

More details on what information was accessed will be shared once Bandai Namco has completed its investigation. The team says it “will also work with external organisations to strengthen security throughout the group and take measures to prevent recurrence.”

This isn’t the only security issue the company is currently tackling – the Dark Souls servers are still offline for all three titles in the fantasy game series after a security exploit was uncovered which could reportedly allow hackers to take over another player’s computer remotely when invading their game.

As a result, the servers for all three Dark Souls games have been temporarily deactivated, although there has been no additional news since an update in May saying that the developers were “actively working on resolving the issue” and aiming to relaunch the PC servers “as soon as possible.”

