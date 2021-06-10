Elden Ring is coming in January

It’s finally happened: two years after first appearing at E3 2019, the upcoming epic RPG game Elden Ring has an actual trailer. The new teaser premiered today at the Summer Game Fest extravaganza, and fans are no doubt already hard at work deciphering every single detail in each dark and mysterious frame. More important, the game has a release date: January 21, 2022.

After what feels like ages of speculation, we finally have a meaty look at what’s sure to be another epic adventure from From Software. Anticipation for the collaboration between Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki and A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin could hardly be higher, and we’ve been running on fumes for two years now.

The trailer shows a wide selection of scenes and characters from the upcoming RPG game. It’s mysterious, moody, and clearly much more open and bright than many of From Software’s other titles. We’ll let you draw your own conclusions, because you can watch the trailer again yourself right here.

Without further ado, here’s the trailer for Elden Ring:

A massive tree of pure energy dominates the landscape, which itself is dotted with the ruins of massive castles and high roadways. Deep beneath the ground, a hero explores dungeons and finds twisted, tragic creatures. There’s footage of duels, of two mounted warriors fighting on horseback, and of vicious-looking dragons.

“A lowly tarnished? Playing as a lord?” a voice intones at one point, before rising to a shouted order: “I command thee, kneel!”

“Brandish the Elden Ring, for all of us,” a young woman’s voice says as the trailer ends.

New details about Elden Ring have also been revealed, separately from the trailer. Publisher Bandai Namco says the game features a “vast and seamless landscape with natural weather and time-of-day progression,” and that you’ll be able to explore either “alone or online with friends”.

Elden Ring also features “grandeur on a scale never seen before in a FromSoftware title”, and will “allow players to define their own unique playstyle.”

There’s a curious quote included in the promotional materials as well. Bandai Namco president and CEO Yasuo Miyakawa says he’s excited and happy to reveal the new Elden Ring trailer, and adds that “We will continue to develop Elden Ring not only as a game but also in a variety of other areas in order to deliver the worldview and charm of this title to our fans around the world. We look forward to your continued support.”

That’s a pretty clear hint that there’s more Elden Ring yet to be revealed. We will, of course, be keeping our ears close to the ground on this one.