When is Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree coming out? PC release times

When is Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree coming out? The first DLC for FromSoftware’s magnum opus is almost here and it’s nearly time to head back to the Lands Between. Taking us on a journey to somewhere completely new, one of the biggest games is about to get even bigger.

Elden Ring is the culmination of everything the veteran developer has learned since it first launched Demon’s Souls. The soulslike game combines a huge open world with deadly, careful, combat, making it feel like the natural end point for the genre. After all, no-one does it better than FromSoftware, and Elden Ring brings together threads from pretty much every game they’ve done so far into one colossal package.

The game’s first DLC is nearing launch with the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree release date getting ever closer, and you might be wondering exactly when you can get your hands on it. Thankfully, the developer has put out a map letting you know when Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree will launch in your region.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree release time

On PC, the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree release time is 3pm PDT / 6pm EDT / 11pm BST on Thursday, June 20.

Here’s the full breakdown for different time zones:

PDT – 3pm – June 20

– 3pm – June 20 CDT – 5pm – June 20

– 5pm – June 20 COT – 5pm – June 20

– 5pm – June 20 EDT – 6pm – June 20

– 6pm – June 20 BRT – 7pm – June 20

– 7pm – June 20 BST – 11pm – June 20

– 11pm – June 20 CEST – 12am – June 21

– 12am – June 21 SAST – 12am – June 21

– 12am – June 21 MSK – 1am – June 21

– 1am – June 21 EEST – 1am – June 21

– 1am – June 21 AST – 1am – June 21

– 1am – June 21 GST – 2am – June 21

– 2am – June 21 KST – 7am – June 21

– 7am – June 21 JST – 7am – June 21

– 7am – June 21 AEST – 8am – June 21

– 8am – June 21 NZST – 10am – June 21

As this is a piece of DLC for Elden Ring there will be no preload, so you may need to allocate some time to get the full expansion on your hard drive. It’s important to note that console players have different launch times, so please consult the map in order to get the right information for your area.

If you’d like to make sure you’re ready for launch, you can head over to the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Steam page to pre-purchase the game yourself.

