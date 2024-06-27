Even if you’re not playing Elden Ring’s DLC it’s nice to have a big gaming event occur like this, people full of excitement and talking theories, tips, and the things they’ve seen and done. There’s been a feeling of malaise over much of the gaming world over recent years with the big releases of the past seemingly relegated to history. Then along came Elden Ring which blew everything up in a way we hadn’t seen for ages, and now Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree has gone and done it again.

It makes sense that a huge expansion for the biggest game of 2022 would do well but it’s still remarkable just how well Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree has performed. The soulslike game has sold over five million copies which is a stunning figure. Even more remarkable – it did so in less than three days after the DLC’s launch.

That would be an incredible number for any title but what makes this even more of an achievement is that you have to work to see even a glimpse of this DLC. It’s not like some expansions which seamlessly integrate into the whole experience – Shadow of the Erdtree is locked behind some of the toughest bosses in Elden Ring. So if you were planning on picking it up you’ll need to know how to defeat Mohg and Radahn before you even start exploring the new areas.

Using Steam achievements as a guide, only 40% of players have killed Mohg and 55% have killed Radahn. This means that out of the reported 25 million copies of Elden Ring sold, roughly ten million players will be able to get into the DLC. Out of those eligible players, half seem to have bought Shadow of the Erdtree, which is simply a staggering percentage and one that is sure to rise over the coming days.

This means it’s looking that FromSoftware was entirely right to gamble on placing its new expansion behind some tough bosses, especially given the jump in difficulty that the DLC represents. It also helps that what’s lurking in this expansion is some of the best stuff FromSoftware has created over the years, as our own Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree review attests.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is out now and you can head over to Steam if you wish to check it out for yourself.

