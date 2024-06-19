Grab Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree for its lowest price at 12% off

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is currently discounted in the Fanatical annual Red Hot sale before it’s even out. So, if you’ve been waiting to get your hands on the acclaimed DLC, and are as excited as I am, this is the lowest prelaunch price we’ve seen.

Admittedly, you won’t be able to test out the much-anticipated Elden Ring expansion until the Shadow of the Erdtree release date on June 21, but with 12% off, now is the perfect time to grab it for cheap.

When Elden Ring launched back in 2022, it secured a reputation as one of the best PC games ever, earning an exceedingly rare perfect score in our Elden Ring review. And since it came to our screens, its developer FromSoftware has been working on an all-new expansion, which sees the Tarnished being sent into the Land of Shadow in search of the Empyrean Miquella. You can read more about it in our in-depth Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree review.

If you don’t already have the Elden Ring base game, there’s no need to panic as you can also get 12% off the original game and DLC bundle in the Fanatical Red Hot sale. Fanatical has also reduced the price of over 8,000 other PC games. So, if there’s a game or DLC that you’ve had your eye on, now’s the time to buy.

The sale includes a range of options, from older releases to the hottest new PC games, so there’s plenty to choose from. Batman: Arkham Collection is on sale at $7.19, down from $60, while the Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road Collection – which includes not only the new chapter but also all the previous chapters along with the base game – has been reduced to just $42.

And if that wasn’t enough, Fanatical is also giving away one scratch card that comes with either a free game or a discount coupon with every purchase over $12.

Can’t see a game you want in the sale? Alternatively, you can use discount code FANATICAL17 to get 17% off most of the games not in the Red Hot sale, including the excellent God of War: Ragnarok’s PC version, which is set to launch on September 19, 2024.

If you’re delving into the Elden Ring DLC, be sure to check out our guide to the best Elden Ring builds before launch.