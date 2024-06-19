Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree might only be a DLC, but it’s already the best-reviewed game of 2024. The average score is so high that it beats out Destiny 2: The Final Shape, Balatro, and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. With an entirely new region to explore, bosses to fight, and weapons to find, Shadow of the Erdtree is already shaping up to be one of the best pieces of DLC of all time.

The Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree release date is so close I can taste it. Promising to take us to an entirely new land with more deadly foes, more confusing lore, and more weapons and armor to fashion into our best looks, the open-world game is getting a whole lot bigger. The critical consensus has already been a positive one, but it’s so good in fact that the Elden Ring DLC is the best-reviewed game this year so far.

On Metacritic, the DLC comes in at a 94 average on Xbox, 95 on PS5, and 92 on PC. This is the highest average on all platforms for any game this year. It’s beating out the likes of Tekken 8, Animal Well, Balatro, and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth across all three platforms, with very little in the way throughout the rest of 2024 that could top it.

The PC score comes from 43 critic reviews at the time of writing, which appears to be the highest number of scores for a PC game this year. Plenty of PS5 releases have a bigger number of critic reviews, but Shadow of the Erdtree still has the highest average score.

Our very own Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree review scores it 9/10, saying the DLC “is further proof that Elden Ring is special. With over 50 hours spent venturing across vivid and eerie landscapes, toiling away in boss fights, enduring platforming woes, and occasionally hitting narrative dead-ends, I can say FromSoftware’s latest stands head and shoulders above most other videogame expansions.”

