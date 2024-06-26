Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is supposed to be hard. It’s the pinnacle of FromSoftware’s challenging design and employs an alternative scaling and leveling system to help make this work in an entirely new late-game area. Knowing that on its own doesn’t make things easier, but FromSoftware hears our cries, and just buffed one key upgrade item to try and help us out.

You need to explore the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree map if you want to succeed in the DLC. Not only are there new weapons, armor, spells, and talismans to find, but two new upgrades as well. If you push through the Elden Ring DLC without these, you’re going to have a bad time.

But here’s the good news: the Shadow Realm Blessings, which act as a new scaling system for Shadow of the Erdtree, have been improved. The first half of these blessing enhancements is designed to negate attack damage. That negation effect has been increased, so if you have them equipped, you will lose less HP. The very last buff from the blessing has also been “slightly increased,” providing a huge buff for the upgrades during the early stages of the RPG.

There’s also been a change to raytracing for PC players, as it had been causing problems at launch. “We have confirmed a bug where the raytracing settings are automatically enabled if you have previously loaded saved data from previous game versions,” Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco writes. If you’re still having framerate issues, it’s recommended that you go to the graphics settings and simply turn off the raytracing option.

So this is my best piece of advice if Shadow of the Erdtree is repeatedly grinding you into the dirt: find and use the Shadow Realm Blessings if you’re struggling. We’ve got breakdowns on all the upgrades, with guides on the Elden Ring Scadutree fragments locations, alongside all the Elden Ring Revered Spirit Ashes as well. These are how you level up and find success in the DLC.

There are plenty of Elden Ring builds to help you get through Shadow of the Erdtree, alongside some overpowered Elden Ring weapons to watch out for as well.

