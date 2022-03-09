The Elden Ring speedrun record drops under one hour

Elden Ring is a massive game, but speedrunners are determined to make it look small. Runner niko bellic beat Elden Ring in just over two hours barely a week after launch, and now we’ve got an even more impressive run: a fresh world record under an hour. (It took me longer than that just to beat Margit.)

LilAggy is a pretty notable figure in the Souls speedrun community, with some of the top records in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. In a stream today (via The Loadout), LilAggy became the first runner to complete Elden Ring in under an hour. More precisely, the final run clocked in at 59 minutes and 38 seconds, measured by in-game time – so no loading screens or the like counted.

“Obviously far from perfect,” LilAggy says in his run’s YouTube description, “but not too bad for a 12 day old game”. Leaderboards on Speedrun.com and the SpeedSouls wiki won’t be opening for a while yet – if this run is ‘far from perfect’, who knows what the times will look like once they start getting officially recorded.

You can see the run for yourself below.

