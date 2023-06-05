Elden Ring is lord of all Steam Deck games once again

Elden Ring has regained its title as the most played game on Steam Deck for the first time since January, usurping the previous champion, Vampire Survivors.

Elden Ring Steam Deck: Ranni's face appears on a Steam Deck

Published:

Elden RingPC games hardware

Elden Ring holds a special place in the hearts of Steam Deck owners, with the FromSoftware RPG game frequently appearing on Valve’s official top games list. Now, after playing second fiddle for most of this year, Elden Ring has finally returned as the most-played game on the Steam Deck.

Given that so many people, myself included, view Elden Ring as one of the best PC games of all time, it’s no wonder that it finds itself among the best Steam Deck games you can play today too. It’s not my preferred way to play, admittedly, but Valve’s portable PC offers a solid enough experience for me to get my Souls-like game fix on the go.

The confirmation of Elden Ring’s ascent comes from the official Steam Deck Twitter, which also shows the game had plenty of stiff competition too. Stardew Valley, Vampire Survivors, Hogwarts Legacy, and Grand Theft Auto V respectively round off the top five, with other PC mainstays like Skyrim and Cyberpunk 2077 not far behind.


Image credit: OnDeck / Twitter

If you own the 64GB model of Valve’s pocket rocket, you’ll need the best microSD card for Steam Deck on hand to play Elden Ring on the go, thanks to its 60GB install size.

Given how great Diablo 4 on Steam Deck is, we wouldn’t be surprised if the Blizzard RPG made an appearance on this list. Unfortunately, since the game’s only available via Battle.net, this is one realm Lilith won’t be able to rule.

Samuel Willetts spends his time poring over the latest developments from AMD, Intel, and Nvidia. Failing that, you'll find him tinkering with his Steam Deck. He's previously written for PC Gamer, T3, and TopTenReviews.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.