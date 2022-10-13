Elden Ring update 1.07 separates PvP balance, hints at DLC

Elden Ring update 1.07 patch notes have arrived courtesy of FromSoftware, and they reveal that PvE and PvP balance are now being treated separately in one of the best open-world games on PC this year. In addition, fans have spotted references that could be paving the way for future DLC in the RPG game from the Dark Souls and Bloodborne creators. The update also includes a huge number of balance tweaks for both online and offline play.

One of the most dramatic changes included in the Elden Ring patch notes for version 1.07 is the addition of separate damage scaling for PvP multiplayer. This means that weapons, skills, spells, and incantations can be treated separately for players taking on one another in duels and invasions. FromSoftware notes that “In the future, this feature may be used to balance weapons, arts, spells, and incantations in invading and PvP. Balance adjustments made within this feature will not impact single-player and cooperative play.”

This is a fairly unprecedented step for FromSoftware games, but it opens up a ton of potential for future balancing that should keep players who enjoy the competitive side happy without having to detract from those who wish to have a fun time with strong equipment against the many Elden Ring bosses. Almost all the balance adjustments made in update 1.07, however, affect both PvE and PvP aspects of the game.

The community is already combing through the many changes made, with some of the highlights being nerfs to the ‘crouch poke’ technique used on many colossal swords, the stagger from bestial sling, and status buildup dealt by dual wielded weapons. In contrast, poise has been increased almost across the board, being applied to all armour “with some exceptions.” However, two-handed normal attacks now deal more poise damage, as do the likes of hammers, great hammers, and colossal weapons.

Perhaps most tantalisingly, noted FromSoftware game hacker Lance McDonald notes that players diving into the game data have uncovered “references to two new maps that do not yet otherwise exist in the game data.” We don’t yet know what these might be, but speculation is already of course rife that it might refer to new areas coming in DLC, whether they be story-driven world zones or perhaps even PvP arenas. Also spotted are references to Elden Ring ray tracing settings, suggesting that such a feature could be in the works as well.

The full patch notes feature too many balance adjustments to list them all here, but you can see them on the Bandai Namco website. There’s also quite a few bug fixes, including resolutions for issues preventing users from obtaining key items such as Crystal Tears, Great Runes, and Cracked and Ritual Pots. You’ll need to apply the update to play online, so be sure to download it as soon as possible.

