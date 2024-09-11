Elden Ring update 1.14 just made the final boss of Shadow of the Erdtree much easier. FromSoftware is known for its challenging boss fights like Artorias, Nameless King, and Orphan of Kos, but the latest DLC takes the cake. So if you’ve not managed to beat the toughest challenge Elden Ring has to offer or are yet to even start Shadow of the Erdtree, now’s the time to give it a try. Patch 1.14 also has some PvP and general balance adjustments as well, if you’re interested in fighting strangers.

I’m going to give you one warning: Turn back now if you don’t want any Shadow of the Erdtree spoilers, especially around the final boss. Okay, now that’s out of the way, let’s dig into Elden Ring update 1.14.

Promised Consort Radahn, the final boss, has been majorly nerfed. The RPG’s biggest challenge should now be much easier, as some attacks have changed, and his general damage is reduced. Here’s what you can expect, according to the patch notes:

Changed the action pattern when the battle starts.

Adjusted some attack moves.

Decreased the damage of some attacks.

Decreased stamina damage of some attacks.

Decreased the attack range of some non-weapon-based attacks.

Improved the visibility of some attack effects.

That’s not all, though, as PvP-exclusive balance adjustments have been made to some equipment and skills. When fighting other players the Backhand Blades, Spears, and Pata will all do less damage. The Spread Crossbow will also no longer cause the headshot damage animation when normally hitting another player too.

FromSoftware has also made an array of bug fixes and further balance changes across Elden Ring, which you can see here. Promised Consort Radahn was always supposed to be hard, but FromSoftwware went too far. He’s been too fast and a nightmare to deal with for too long. That said, the Deflecting Hard Tear made parrying him for extra damage a breeze, if you managed to get the timings down.

If you’re still struggling with Shadow of the Erdtree, or think now’s the perfect time to give it a shot, we’ve got your back. Between our breakdowns of the best Elden Ring builds, Elden Ring weapons, and Elden Ring spells, you should finally manage to get through the Land of Shadow.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.