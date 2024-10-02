Elden Ring patch 1.15 finally fixes the game’s most broken boss fight

Elden Ring patch 1.15 has been released by Bandai Namco, and the patch fixes issues with an important boss fight as well as some PC-specific ray tracing problems. You can check out the full patch notes to see exactly what has been addressed.

They’re not the most extensive Elden Ring patch notes I’ve ever seen, but you’ll be happy to hear that the bug where Rellana, Twin Moon Knight would “sometimes perform unexpected actions when interacting with objects in the battle area” has been fixed on all platforms.

For some players, the fight is among the best of all of the Elden Ring bosses, so it’s great that it’s finally working as intended. It’s still one of the best soulslikes you can play on PC.

Fighting Golem Fist has also been fixed. Before today’s update, the enemy’s one-handed heavy attack power was lower than expected and its attacks wouldn’t deal damage if you were afflicted by some special effects. Obviously, that means the fight will now be harder than is has been recently, but at least it’s now as it should be.

The final notable change in the patch is the implementation of a fix for an issue that saw ray tracing be unintentionally enabled, leading to frame rate drops in some PC versions. For the full list of bug fixes, check out the official patch notes.

