In a year packed with big releases, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered ended up quietly disappearing into the background. It launched right alongside Sandfall Interactive's sublime, attention-grabbing Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and while the sheer weight of the Bethesda name did give it an early bump, it was the tale of Gustave, Maelle, and their companions that ended up taking center stage. If you've been meaning to revisit the rebuilt reincarnation of Cyrodiil, however, now's an ideal time, as you've got a brief window to snag it cheaper than ever on Steam.

Nat's Oblivion Remastered review delivers a strong 8/10 to the UE5 overhaul, praising it as a way for those who missed the original to delight in the things the fourth Elder Scrolls game gets oh-so right. If you trudge through the relatively mundane Oblivion Remastered main quest and its rote series of combat encounters, you could be forgiven for writing this off as a relic of the past. But the beauty of Cyrodiil, and the reason Oblivion is held up as one of the best RPGs Bethesda has ever built, comes in the way it lays out a rich tapestry of stories, side quests, and scene setting that you're free to discover at your own pace.

Before The Witcher 3, I would always hold Oblivion up as the shining example of immersive, emergent questing. Rumors overheard in town that spiraled into lengthy investigations. A mysterious stranger arriving to greet you as you wake. One particularly persistent companion who just wouldn't leave you alone. If you started with Skyrim and were left cold by Starfield, a trip in the other direction might actually be the answer, and now you can take the journey at a lower price than ever.

For those of you with nostalgia for the original, there are still plenty of reasons why Oblivion Remastered might be worth grabbing while it's cheap. The ability to sprint is almost enough to justify it alone, but Bethesda has also taken the time to redesign the notoriously broken leveling system into a much more comprehensible and functional one. There are new spells, and combat overall feels more robust and satisfying, even if it's still unlikely to have Elden Ring beat. Unless you're especially steadfast for tradition, this is the version to play.

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is 33% off in the Fanatical Star Deal, meaning you'll get it for just $33.49 / £33.49. Keys are redeemed on Steam, but the offer ends Sunday September 21 at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST / 5pm CEST. You've got just over a day to take advantage of this discount, then, so don't wait around - click the box above or go direct to Fanatical.

