Elite Dangerous carrier interiors have shops, NPCs, and crew quarters

Getting your hands on a Drake-class fleet carrier in Elite: Dangerous is no small task, but it’s about to become even more rewarding. Frontier Developments has revealed some alpha footage of the fleet carrier interiors that are coming to Elite Dangerous: Odyssey early next year, providing a short walk-through of the space game’s grandest capital ships.

Senior game designer Derin Hall provides some explanation throughout the video, which you can watch below. Drake-class fleet carriers, introduced in 2020, are Elite’s biggest vessels, and they’re persistent objects in the game world, much like stations. In fact, carriers function similarly to stations, providing a place for players to come buy and sell goods, pick up missions, upload cartographic data, and more, depending on what the carrier’s owner has outfitted the ship with. The big difference, of course, is that carriers have frame shift drives and can travel across the galaxy at will.

While that’s all handled through menus now, when Elite Dangerous: Odyssey Update 11 arrives in early 2022, you’ll be able to stroll around inside carriers once you’ve landed. You can hang out in the bar or browse the wares at Pioneer Supplies, both of which carrier owners can manage in order to make a tidy profit.

Here’s the video. The carrier interior footage and discussion begins at the 46:25 mark. Bear in mind, all the footage is from an alpha build, and Frontier cautions that it’s all subject to change.

For the owner and their crew, carriers have special decks set aside equipped with a ready room and a bridge, which provides the best view in the ship during faster-than-light jump travel. As owner, you’ll also be able to customise the interior colour scheme and outfit your vessel with the modular services most suited to your mission and business requirements.

Frontier tells us that we can expect Update 11 in early 2022, but first we’ll see Update 10, which will be focused primarily on bug fixes and further optimisation for Odyssey.