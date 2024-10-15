If you’re disappointed by the Starfield DLC, get Elite Dangerous at 70% off

Despite its many qualities, there’s no denying that Starfield and its Shattered Space DLC have been at least partially disappointing to a lot of fans. If you’re one of them, then perhaps you’d like to try Elite Dangerous, which is arguably a more successful take on the concept of an open-world space exploration game and, when combined with its DLC, offers a similar but better experience.

In our Elite Dangerous review, we called it “a beautiful arcade experience” owing to its excellent spaceship gameplay. Frontier’s expansive universe, which you are free to explore either solo or with with friends makes Elite Dangerous a game that everybody should try – especially when it’s 70% off. Boasting countless planets, robust dogfights, sci-fi set pieces, and some truly impressive vistas and visuals, it’s very deserving of its spot in our list of the best space games.

Elite Dangerous is part of Humble Bundle’s Frontier Publisher Sale, which gives you its DLC, Elite Dangerous: Odyssey at a 35% discount. It’s important to clarify that without this DLC, all of the gameplay takes place within your spaceship (like many of the best simulation games) with no planetary exploration, so we recommend buying both together, Even in combination, they’re just $15.73 / £10.98 in total thanks to the sale.

Especially if you felt like Starfield was a bit empty, you can fill your time in Elite Dangerous with bounty hunting, mining, or even doing battle with players from other factions. As a perpetually online multiplayer game, it feels like a real, breathing world.

Here’s a list of all the highlights from the Humble Bundle Frontier Publisher Sale:

The sale only runs until Thursday, 17 November 2024, so make sure you buy anything you want before then – afterward, it’ll probably all shoot back up to full price.

