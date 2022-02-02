Stardew Valley, but you’re tiny and steal spoons to farm

Sneaking by a cat in Elusive People

Stardew Valley brought explosive popularity to the genre created by Story of Seasons (or Harvest Moon, if you’re properly old-school), and since then we’ve seen indie games take the farming genre in about a million new directions. But the newly-announced Elusive People goes to a place I haven’t seen from a farming game before – a very tiny place.

In Elusive People, you play as a tiny person trying to survive in a normal-sized house. You grow food in a watering can, and have to forage in the kitchen to find tools like spades (spoons) and ploughs (forks). In a press release, the devs describe it as “Arrietty by way of Stardew Valley”, and there’s as much stealth as farming to be done here.

It seems the basement where your farm is located will be safe, but to gather supplies elsewhere in the house you’ll have to sneak around, evading the attention of both the homeowner and their housecat. There are friendly faces to be found around the house, too, however.

Elusive People is due to hit PC and consoles in 2023. You can check out a brief teaser trailer below.

YouTube Thumbnail

For more upcoming PC games, you can follow that link.

Dustin Bailey

Senior news writer

Published:

Dustin's career path was cemented sometime around his fifth playthrough of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. His proudest accomplishment at PCGamesN is carving out a niche for Truck Simulator coverage, and he digs deep in the news mines to bring you info on everything from emulators to Minecraft.

{"schema":{"page":{"content":{"headline":"Stardew Valley, but you’re tiny and steal spoons to farm","type":"news","category":"elusive-people"},"user":{"loginstatus":false},"game":{"publisher":"Chibig","genre":"RPG","title":"Elusive People","genres":["RPG"]}}}}
Read More
Best PC games
Best free PC games
Free Steam games