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Gorgeous sandbox action-RPG Emberville sets a date and shows off its top-tier cast - A white-haired warrior fights a demonic skeleton trapped in a tree.

Gorgeous sandbox action-RPG Emberville is bringing a stacked cast of favorites to your town, from Leon and Aerith to… Ben Starr

The Emberville cast includes voices from Baldur’s Gate 3, The Witcher, Resident Evil, and Expedition 33, and early access starts in October.

Ken Allsop
Ken Allsop News Writer
Ken coolly serves the hottest news stories and has played, we think, every game ever made.
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As it confirms the launch date for Emberville early access, developer Cygnus Cross has just revealed an impressive roster of actors who will be bringing their voices to the action-sandbox RPG. Boasting names behind the likes of Resident Evil heartthrob Leon Kennedy, Baldur's Gate 3 favorite Shadowheart, and The Witcher 3's Geralt himself, it seems a sure thing that you're going to be double-taking with each new character you meet, and there are now just a few months before its early access begins.

Emberville comes from Cygnus Cross, a studio co-owned by popular YouTuber and Twitch streamer Ben 'Cohh' Cassel. While it resembles the likes of Stardew Valley, Emberville bears more in common with Terraria, Necesse, and Core Keeper, tasking you with rebuilding the eponymous town and delving into the depths of the vast, eternal prison that lies beneath it. That home for the unwanted, known as the Vitromotus, grows ever more dangerous and foul as you plunge deeper into its depths, demanding you grow your strength to match.

Rescue troubled souls and they'll be able to help you with the revitalization project, which is where most of these iconic names come into play. We already knew that the Emberville cast would include favorites such as Doug Cockle (The Witcher's Geralt), Abubakar Salim (Assassin's Creed Origins' Bayek), and Amelia Tyler (Baldur's Gate 3's narrator). However, an extended cast reveal has now given us a much broader look at who else you'll meet on your adventures, and it seems like you'll be bumping into a familiar voice at every turn.

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Arguably gaming's most dominant trio right now is out in force: Matthew Mercer, Jennifer English, and Ben Starr are all present and correct. Things don't stop there, however. We've got Nick Apostolides (Leon Kennedy in Resident Evil), Anjali Bhimani (Symmetra in Overwatch), Rich Keeble (Monoco in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33), Jane Perry (Diana Burnwood in Hitman), Briana White (Aerith in the FF7 Remake trilogy), and Elias Toufexis (Adam Jensen in Deus Ex).

The list just keeps going, and also includes a handful of notable content creators such as Lily 'LilyPichu' Ki and Cahla 'Cahlaflour' Thorman, both of whom have performed in other cameo roles previously. Emberville has already been a mainstay of my wishlist since it was first announced, as the more action-heavy focus is very much my speed, so this announcement feels more like a cherry on top, but it's certainly a delicious one.

Emberville - The player approaches a butcher's yard.

Emberville launches in early access on Steam Tuesday, October 27. You can wishlist it now if you want to be notified when it's available.

Cygnus Cross promises that its early access will include "a full playable experience with a substantial amount of content," pushing into the mid-game. It will support melee, magic, and ranged combat along with its class system, equipment, skills, and all the fundamentals of base-building, crafting, gathering, farming, and cooking. It anticipates a year-long run through early access, although it notes that "community involvement may introduce unforeseen features, potentially extending this timeline."

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