When you reminisce about Command and Conquer, you likely don’t think about ants. After all, we’re not talking about SimAnt here. But Tower Five’s upcoming third-person RTS Empire of the Ants could change that. This stunning strategy game tasks you with commanding a troop of photorealistic ants through the perils of a microscopic world, and you can play the demo right now.

Like many of the best RTS games, Empire of the Ants requires you to lead your troops through various strategic battles in a 20-hour-long campaign that takes you through varying territories and seasons. Each ant is photorealistic – if, like me, you get the shudders from their little legs and waggling antenna, I should warn you that Empire of the Ants looks fantastic.

The idea is to combine different ant types (drones, soldiers, etc) and upgrade them to suit your playstyle as you progress, while utilizing Pheromone special abilities to reinforce units, intimidate your enemies, or simply spy on them.

You can play Empire of the Ants solo, but if you’ve got a friend (or two) who’s a bit of a termite, you can go antenna to antenna with them in multiplayer 1v1 or 1v1v1 matches.

In addition to commanding your colony in combat, you need to lead them off the battlefield, rebuilding and defending your home, creating a thriving economy for its inhabitants to thrive, and conquering new territory to grow further. As your colony expands, you unlock new skills and alliances with local wildlife and get to grips with the vast, microscopic world.

Despite my clear disdain for ants (thanks, Honey I Shrunk the Kids), there’s no denying Empire of the Ants looks absolutely beautiful. From the shimmering water to the detail on each ant, ladybird, and termite, this game seriously lives up to its photorealism promise.

If Empire of the Ants sounds like it’s up your street, you can check out the free demo now. Otherwise, the Empire of the Ants release date is set for Thursday November 7.

