Done all you can in No Man’s Sky? Then this week’s Epic Games free game offering is definitely worth taking advantage of. From Thursday October 10 to Thursday October 17, you can grab Empyrion – Galactic Survival from the Epic Games Store for free – making it yours to keep forever. This underrated space sandbox adventure has drawn comparisons to No Man’s Sky – with some even preferring Eleon Game Studios offering over Hello Games’ due to the vast amount of content available.

Empyrion – Galactic Survival lets you truly live out your own space adventure. Never mind just customizing your ship, you can build sprawling settlements, vessels, and space stations with precision, altering planetary terrain to your needs. When you’re not building in this space game, you can hunt down resources to survive and … well… build some more! There’s a massive galaxy to explore, with a vast array of planets, moons, and star systems to investigate.

Not everything on these planets is friendly, however, so you need to keep your wits about you, as there’s a variety of alien lifeforms ready to take a swing at bright-eyed adventurers.

If that sounds frightening, you’ll be pleased to hear you can team up with friends. Whether you choose to be quiet, bothersome settlement builders, or rage-filled pillagers is down to you – and probably whether you had a coffee this morning.

If Empyrion – Galactic Survival doesn’t sound like your kind of thing, there are two other games on offer this week that sit at opposite ends of the stress spectrum. On one hand, we have Bear and Breakfast, a cozy sim that sees you playing as a bear that manages a B&B in the woods. What could possibly go wrong? If you’re looking for something more intense (and spooky), Outliver: Tribulation is also free this week. This “African mythology meets survival-horror and soulslike” sees you playing as a soldier on the run, who ends up in a supernatural realm where she must undergo a ritual to escape.

It’s worth grabbing all these games while they’re free. Even if you don’t think they’re for you, you shouldn’t sniff at a free game to help bolster your library. Just make sure to act fast! All three games are only free from Thursday October 10 to Thursday October 17. You can grab them here.

