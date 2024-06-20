Endgame Gear OP1 8k review: simple but highly effective

Our Verdict Class-leading latency and generally fantastic performance, along with a superb shape, make the Endgame Gear OP1 8k a top-class gaming mouse in terms of the basics. However, it's the little customizable extras that really elevate it to greatness. It's not cheap for a wired mouse, but not ludicrously priced either, plus the non-8k version is a more affordable option if you don't need the absolute best performance. Reasons to buy Fantastic shape and design

Excellent overall performance

Easy to customize Reasons to avoid A touch expensive

Only in black or white

No top DPI button

Endgame Gear is far from the biggest name in gaming peripherals, but its first mouse, the XM1, was a solid entry into the market, and its latest addition, the Endgame Gear OP1 8k, has quietly convinced us it’s one of the finest gaming rodents on the planet. Its combination of easy customization with a simple, comfortable design, great build quality, and fantastic performance means it doesn’t put a foot wrong.

With praise like this, it’s no surprise Endgame Gear‘s latest has earned a spot on our best gaming mouse guide. It’s not a cheap option but it’s competitive with similarly-specced alternatives and the non-8k version is considerably more affordable without losing any features other than the high polling rate.

Specs

Endgame Gear OP1 8k specs Sensor PixArt PAW 3395 Buttons 5 DPI 50-26,000 Weight 50.5g Connections Fixed USB cable

Features

On the surface, the OP1 and OP1 8k don’t appear to be overflowing with features. They’re simple, ambidextrous-shaped, wired mice with five top buttons, and they’re available in black or white. Under the hood, you get a tried, tested, and triumphant PixArt PAW 3395 sensor, and the two main buttons use well-regarded Kailh GX switches.

The main differentiator between the 8k and non-8k is the use of a slightly different microcontroller, with the former’s Nuvoton M483 controller able to output up to an 8kHz polling rate, while the non-8k’s ST ARM Cortex M4 controller is limited to 1kHz polling.

All those specs are not to be sniffed at and would certainly make this mouse very capable, but as well as the design and shape of this mouse, it’s the little extras that impress.

In the box, you get a tiny screwdriver that you can use to remove the base of the mouse – with the screws accessible without having to remove the glide pads/skates/feet – and access the main switches. Those switches can then be unplugged, unscrewed, and swapped for alternative ones.

Sadly, swapping switches isn’t quite as simple as dropping in any old switch bought from any store – such switches would probably work but you’ll need to solder them into position. Instead, Endgame Gear sells switch packs that come with the switch pre-mounted on a tiny PCB and ready to plug into the mouse. They cost just $7.99 per pack, which we think is fantastic value.

Replacement skates/feet are also included in the box, which can be used as spares or to swap out for the default feet. The default ones are quite small, while the replacements are larger, so again in theory you’ve got some customization options. I’ve honestly never definitively decided if I prefer small or large feet on mice, but here you get the option to compare back to back. Further sets of skates that include a set of small and large pads can be bought for $9.99.

One final addition – other than the rubber cable tie – is a pack of stick-on rubber grips. These can be affixed to the sides of the mouse and provide a very firm grip on your fingers. Oddly, no main button grips are included, but these can be bought separately as part of a pack of side and button grips costing $9.99.

On the underside of the mouse is an extra button for switching the DPI (called CPI in Endgame Gear’s configuration software) settings. The button cycles through however many DPI settings you’ve configured, with the number and level of these settings configurable in the software (up to four settings). A little RGB LED on the underside indicates the current setting, and the function of this button can’t be reprogrammed.

In Endgame Gear’s software, you can also set lift-off distance (1mm or 2mm), the polling rate, switch to left-hand mode, reprogram the other main buttons, and even set the mouse to trigger a click when the switches are only slightly pressed, which we’ll explain more in the performance section.

The DPI levels can also be set with independent X and Y axes. Endgame Gear’s software isn’t a permanent driver but a standalone configuration app for just this mouse. You open it, configure the settings as you like and that’s it, the settings are then stored on the mouse.

Design

The OP1 is the utmost in simplicity when it comes to design. The black version is almost entirely devoid of any notable styling flair. It just has a matte black generic ambidextrous mouse shape, with a very subtle Endgame Gear logo on the front left side of the mouse.

However, not only does the white version mix up the looks just enough to be interesting, but the overall aesthetic of both mice is appealing in its simplicity. The Razer DeathAdder may be more aggressive looking, and the Corsair M75 Air might look more futuristic and sleek, but the Endgame Gear OP1 just looks comfortably unassuming. Perhaps only the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 can rival its balance of mundane looks and lethal power.

The OP1 8k isn’t just a blank face either, as there’s subtle perfection in its shape, which improves considerably on the XM1. The reasonably flat sides where you grip the mouse ensure your fingers don’t tend to slide up or down but instead stay in place. The back also flares out slightly to fill under your palm a little, but without entirely getting in the way for fingertip users who like plenty of mouse-moving space under their palm.

Meanwhile, the profile of the mouse has a (reasonably) middle-positioned hump, but with a decent amount of rear chunk to aid claw grip. All in all, it feels somewhat like a cross between the slightly pointier M75 Air and the rounder, flatter-sided Superlight 2.

I would like to have seen more of a pronounced finger groove in each of the main buttons, though. There’s a very slight dip in them to help center your fingers, but it offers nowhere near the secure-feeling pronounced grooves of the Cherry Xtrfy MZ1, for instance.

All told, though, I found that my 20cm-long hands (base of wrist to end of middle finger) found this mouse excellent for fingertip grip and usable for palm and claw grip, though it’s a touch on the small side for the latter two. The matte “dry grip coating” surface of the mouse also felt great in both warm and humid and cold and dry conditions, providing decent grip throughout. The overall build of the mouse is very solid too, with no flex or creaking, despite its very low 50.5g weight.

As for the cable, it’s a lightweight, braided type that is permanently fixed to the front of the mouse. I would like to see a removable cable here, as it means a broken cable is easy to replace, but most wired mice still have fixed cables so it’s not a major downside.

What’s more, on the plus side, the cable here has one brilliant little addition that puts it far above most others. Instead of pointing directly out the front of the mouse, it points upwards slightly. This in turn ensures the cable doesn’t make contact with your desk/mouse pad until 15cm along its length. In comparison, mice with flat cables have the cable make contact as little as 5cm from the end of the mouse. This extra air time reduces the drag of the cable, and it’s really effective.

Performance

As ever with modern gaming mice, I found the tracking performance of the OP2 8k’s sensor to be essentially flawless, keeping up with all my movements, whether during ultrafast flicks playing Apex Legends or slow and precise tracing work in Photoshop. The only slight downside was the lack of a top DPI button, which I do occasionally use when one is available. With only an underside DPI button, you really have to need to switch the DPI to bother lifting the mouse and making the change.

When it comes to the 8k polling rate, as I’ve often found, cranking this all the way to 8kHz made my PC stutter due to the high load this places on your CPU. However, dropping to 4kHz meant this mouse worked a charm.

What’s more, tests conducted with a USB protocol analyzer report that this mouse has an exceptionally low click latency of just 0.6ms. This ensures you get the minimum possible delay between thinking to press a button and getting a response on the screen.

In fact, not only does this mouse have fast electrical latency, but you can also reduce effective latency further by engaging SPDT GX Speed Mode in the software. This means the switch doesn’t register a click when the spring contact touches the contact pad, but when the spring leaves its resting point. This saves over 1ms of physical latency and makes for a lighter, more responsive feel.

As mentioned above, the upwards-pointing cable is also such a great addition when it comes to overall performance, as it subtly reduces any general cable pushback and interference. It also helps that the cable doesn’t arrive kinked and crooked, so it neatly points backward, rather than veering off in an annoying direction.

For most gamers, we’d still recommend a wireless mouse for the convenience and lack of cables that they provide, but a wire means there’s no battery stress and, if you want 4kHz or 8kHz polling, you can get that here without it draining battery life in a day, as it does on wireless 8kHz mice.

That said, I’ve generally found that polling rates higher than 1kHz haven’t resulted in a massive impact on my gaming performance. In isolated tests, I can make out the extra smoothness but it’s not essential – I’d be tempted to get the non-8k version of this mouse for $50 instead.

Meanwhile, the main buttons here feel just right, with a taut but light response. I wouldn’t feel the need to change the switches, but it’s great that you can swap them out and try up to seven other switch types.

Price

The Endgame Gear OP1 8k price is $75, which is a touch expensive for a wired gaming mouse, and it exposes this mouse to competition from several capable wireless options. However, the performance of the 8kHz model is unsurpassed and still cheaper than the majority of 8kHz wireless models. Meanwhile, the 1kHz option gets you most of the benefits of this mouse for a much more competitive $50 price.

Verdict

As a high-end wired mouse with performance and customization aimed squarely at enthusiasts, the Endgame Gear OP1 8k isn’t the most universally recommendable gaming mouse available. For many users, a wireless option will simply be more convenient while delivering most of the raw performance you need.

However, as far as top-tier wired gaming mice go, this one is in the elite. Its shape is fantastic, providing comfort for a wide variety of grip styles and hand sizes, while its build quality is fantastic too.

Its performance is also second to none, with flawless tracking and class-leading low latency. Subtle tweaks, such as the upwards-slanting wire, particularly grippy matte coating, and the ability to turn on an ultra-fast switch response mode, all push this mouse further up our rankings.

The final aspect I really like about this mouse is its customization. As well as being able to play around with the response of the switches, you can also physically swap them out easily, with Endgame Gear providing a screwdriver to open up the mouse, and affordably-priced switch kits to try different switches. You also get replacement glide pads in the box, along with side grips, and again Endgame gear makes it easy to buy more for a low price.

It all adds up to this being our favorite wired gaming mouse that you can buy right now. What’s more, if you don’t think you need the ultra-fast 8kHz polling rate of the $75 OP1 8k, you can save $25 and get the non-8k OP1 instead.

Alternatives

Razer Viper 8KHz

If you’re looking for a top-tier, symmetrical gaming mouse, but don’t want to spend as much as $75, the Razer Viper 8KHz is a great option. It provides an 8kHz polling rate, and it’s a comfortable, lightweight mouse to use as well, even if it’s a touch on the small side. These days it’s also regularly discounted to around $55, down from its original $80 MSRP.

Razer Viper V3 Hyperspeed

If you’re looking to spend a similar amount of around $75 on a compact, symmetrical gaming mouse, but were hoping for a wireless option instead, the Razer Viper V3 Hyperspeed should be your first port of call. It only hits a 4kHz polling rate, and its AA battery means it’s not super light, but it offers a great shape and excellent overall performance for just $70.

Read our Razer Viper V3 Hyperspeed review for more information.