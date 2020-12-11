Endless Dungeon, a follow-up to Dungeon of the Endless, is in development

Fans of Amplitude’s Endless universe were in for a treat at tonight’s Game Awards. The studio revealed its upcoming Endless Dungeon, an appropriately titled follow-up to the popular Dungeon of the Endless, in a charming trailer featured during the show.

Endless Dungeon is a rogue-lite tactical action game, as Sega and Amplitude describe it. As in Dungeon of the Endless, you’ll lead a crew of shipwrecked survivors through a dangerous series of rooms and corridors, protecting your life-giving crystal from frequent waves of enemy attacks. The trailer features an original song by recording artist Lera Lynn, which is brought to animated life through Endless Dungeon’s cast of charming characters.

Unfortunately, those same characters are promptly robbed of life when they’re swarmed by toothy little beasts charging through the door that’s just been opened. Another day in the Endless universe, right? We don’t yet have a release date for Endless Dungeon, but it looks like it’s taking a more Diablo-style approach to the management-focused formula of Dungeon of the Endless.

Here’s the trailer if you’d like to take a gander:

The Game Awards is an annual showcase of both the year’s best games and upcoming titles from publishers and developers across the industry. The evening promises news on everything from Among Us to the next Dragon Age game, and PCGamesN will be here to provide the biggest news as it happens.