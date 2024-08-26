Frostpunk 2 and Manor Lords inspire new survival city builder, out now

If it wasn’t enough of a challenge to construct and take care of a city in building games like Manor Lords, Cities Skylines 2, Tropico 6, or Anno 1800, another spin on the genre introduces the doom and gloom of an apocalypse to the equation. The original Frostpunk, and the fast approaching Frostpunk 2, are probably the best examples of this kind of building game, but newer projects in this vein are still coming out, too. One example is Endzone 2, a post apocalyptic city builder we’ve been watching with interest that’s just launched on Steam in Early Access.

Endzone 2 is an apocalypse game where humanity is balanced on the precipice of extinction following a terrible disaster. To guide them toward a brighter future, the player must explore a devastated world to found, build, and manage new settlements. These cities can be upgraded with new buildings and using new technologies, expanded as resources are found and used, and grown over time as the player begins trading between their settlements and others.

As a sequel to the first Endzone, the second game adds vehicles, improved NPC behavior, breaks the map into distinct zones, changes the expedition system, and improves its visuals. It allows for multiple settlements to be built as well, though dangers like toxic rain, drought, and radioactivity still pose a constant threat to any kind of expansion.

Endzone 2 is discounted by 10% ($22.49 USD / £18.89) from now until September 9 to celebrate its Early Access launch. Grab a copy right here.

Otherwise, take a look at our picks for the top city building games and survival games on PC for more.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.