Set to release later this year in Steam Early Access, Endzone 2 is an indie city builder set in a post-apocalyptic world, focused on ensuring the survival and thriving of your struggling population. With its release date arriving August 26, it’s a good time to try out its free Steam demo before it disappears for good.

Being a city-building game, Endzone 2‘s gameplay loop consists of acquiring materials from the ever-dangerous badlands, bringing them back to your settlement to share resources and expand your infrastructure and territory, and closing deals with equally struggling settlements for the betterment of both. It’s a little like Frostpunk 2 meets Fallout, if you will.

Developer Gentlymad Studios has now announced an August 26 Steam Early Access release date, which means the free demo will be gone for good after July 22, and it’s unclear right now if we’ll see another opportunity to play the game before launch. Gentlymad is also set to reveal Endzone 2’s future content roadmap fairly soon, so now’s the time to get stuck in.

If you're interested in Endzone 2's demo, you can download it right now from over on Steam.

