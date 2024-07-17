It’s a trite sentiment, but truly, gaming has changed. In the past, if a developer released something and people didn’t like it, that was the end of the story – bad game, didn’t sell, tough luck. Nowadays, game-makers have the chance to course correct. Such is the case with Enlisted. The longstanding WW2 FPS was pulled from Steam earlier this year after near-universal criticism of its pricing model. But it’s suddenly back, and it’s bigger, better, and everything that fans initially wanted. If you dodged Enlisted the first time around, but you’re still looking for an alternative to Battlefield or Hell Let Loose, the free shooter deserves another chance.

Enlisted was removed from Steam back in April after players criticized both its pricing scheme and issues with linking accounts between Valve’s store and the shooter’s original dedicated launcher. Renamed to ‘Enlisted Reinforced,’ the Steam version was only available if players purchased a premium pack containing additional material like new weapons and character models, effectively creating a paywall – while the FPS game was previously accessible for free, on Steam, you couldn’t access the game whatsoever without spending money on additional material.

Combined with technical troubles that prevented players from using their existing accounts and associated unlocks on the new version, the backlash prompted Enlisted’s creators to take the game down. But now it’s back – and it’s actually free. The new version of Enlisted on Steam is accessible without having to spend any money at all on additional material and also supports account linking, though developer Darkflow says this will only be available for a certain amount of time.

“Upon first launching the game, you’ll be prompted to link your Steam and Gaijin accounts, regardless of whether you’ve previously linked this or another account to Steam through other Gaijin games,” the studio says. “Due to technical reasons, the ability to link accounts will only be available for a limited time. We’ll try to maintain this feature for as long as possible and will notify you in advance when it’s ending.”

Darkflow has also added Steam Deck support and is working on new battles, events, and an improved tutorial for the UI. So far, Enlisted has managed to earn a ‘mostly positive’ rating based on player reviews. If you want to try the free Steam game for yourself, just head here.

