The last couple of years have been really good for soulslikes. Between Lies of P, Lords of the Fallen, Remnant 2, and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, we’ve been spoilt for choice. Each of these games sets itself apart with unique ideas, and I’ve found myself pulled away from Elden Ring to try them out. After trying the demo earlier this year though, Enotria: The Last Song has cemented itself as one of my favorites – and the release date has just been brought forward on Steam.

Enotria: The Last Song is one of my most anticipated soulslikes at the moment. You’re thrust into a stunning, Italian folklore-inspired world, where the grimdark shadows that cast over the genre are replaced with views that would put Anor Londo to shame. Alongside the beautiful vistas, you can swap between three masks – each offering different weapons and loadouts – at any time. This is what really sets Enotria apart, and my time with the demo earlier this year completely sold me on the mechanic.

With over 30 masks to choose from, you’re playing a constant game of rock, paper, scissors as you choose which to wear and fight with. Each of the masks comes with a fully customizable loadout, too, meaning you’re jumping between three characters at once, creating a rhythm unique from any other soulslike I’ve tried.

Enotria’s launch is right around the corner, and it just got even closer if you’re playing on Steam. Developer Jyamma Games has brought the release forward two full days on Valve’s platform to bring it in line with PS5 early access. On both PS5 and the Epic Games store the release date is slated for Thursday September 19, but PS5 Deluxe Edition owners get 48 hours early access. So, in an incredibly welcome move, Jyamma has pushed the Enotria Steam launch forward so we can play it at the same time.

Jyamma already had to move Enotoria’s release date once, as it was originally slated for Friday June 21. If you don’t remember exactly what was so important that day, it’s the exact time that Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree also launched. “We are perfectly aware that releasing on the same day as Elden Ring for us, as for any other game, would be suicidal,” Jyamma Games CEO Giacomo Grece wrote at the time.

Looking back, this was the perfect move. Shadow of the Erdtree was gargantuan, and any game, never mind a soulslike, would struggle to make a dent in the discussion.

Jyamma Games has brought the Enotria: The Last Song Steam release date forward to Monday September 16, so it matches the PS5 early access launch date. You can find the game right here.

