Enshrouded 1.0 will make its hardest boss less of a "chore"

It's been another big year for survival games, and Enshrouded developer Keen Games isn't one to be outdone. We've already had heavy-hitting newcomers such Windrose, major updates for stalwarts like Rust, and the 1.0 launches of Palworld and Soulmask, with Valheim's full release on the way. Enshrouded likewise leaves early access in October, and Keen Games has just detailed some of the biggest player requests it's introducing in response to community feedback, including an overhaul for its toughest boss fight.

"Let's start with the dragon in the room," Enshrouded Community Manager Andrew 'Toast' Eldred remarks. The Fell Dragon Youngling has acted as Enshrouded's final test during early access, but Eldred acknowledges that "for many, it has been less of a formidable foe and more of an impassable obstacle." Cue a long list of improvements to ensure it's "a challenge without turning it into a chore." The ringed arena you fight it on has been made deeper to give you a better chance at staying on it. Notorious bugs causing the dragon to get stuck, or have its health reset to full, have hopefully been wiped out.

Stunning the Fell Dragon Youngling during the fight will be a little easier, and it'll stay down for longer when you do, although its damage resistance during this window has been slightly increased to compensate. Additionally, the weak spot on its back will be vulnerable to all weapon types, and a new combat phase has been added where it lands on the platform naturally to give melee fighters more of a chance to hit it. Eldred also points out that you can parry its projectiles back at it for more stun: "The game does tell you, but anecdotal evidence shows that a number of our players aren't trying."

Dying in the midst of a big fight will no longer mean a complete reset, either; instead of immediately returning to full health, bosses will gradually recuperate over time, giving you a chance to race back and continue whittling them down. "We're currently testing this feature internally to find a sweet spot, but as always we'll be listening to your feedback."

Another common complaint was Update 8's slower updrafts for gliders: "You were very, very vocal," Eldred remarks. He says, "As you're well aware, we're making the game for you." To accommodate everyone's preferences, therefore, the older, faster updrafts will be included as an optional toggle that you can flip in through the settings menu. Or you can just keep the newer one as it is, "if you think gliders are OP."

While many adventurers have an affinity for the "hobbit-like" proportions of the player characters in Enshrouded, a new 'realistic' option is being introduced that you can swap to if you'd prefer to look "more like you're here to save the realm, and less like you're looking for second breakfast." Personally, I've grown rather attached to the old designs, which will remain as a 'classic' toggle - and no-one would accuse Frodo and friends of not being heroes - but more customization is a positive regardless.

The more you've built out your settlements, the more likely it is that you've spotted NPCs getting stuck in all sorts of weird locations. "There's no quick fix for this, as there are many reasons why NPCs and pets can get stuck in the wrong places," Eldred admits. "However, all the reasons we're currently aware of are fixed, which should cover most of the current cases players are seeing." The team will keep its eyes open for any fresh cases to solve, so be sure to pass them along if you see them.

Last but not least for today is fishing, which "has been reworked on a deep level to be less frustrating." The bait you choose will now once again impact the fish types it attracts, leaning "predominantly" towards those from the biome the resources originated. Improved bait guarantees the fish you snag will match that tier. Location no longer impacts the chance of catching fish, although specific spots can increase the chance for treasure and trash, or how frequently fish will bite.

Enshrouded 1.0 launches Thursday, October 15. Keen Games promises that there are even more changes still up its sleeve, with more news set to roll out in the weeks leading up to its release out of early access.