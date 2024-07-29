2024 is already a hectic year for survival games. Palworld, Soulmask, and Once Human have each dominated Steam, and upcoming games like The Alters, Dune: Awakening, and Light No Fire aren’t even out yet. Between all these excellent options sits Enshrouded, with the brand-new update Back to the Shroud surprise dropping today. The patch finally adds the much-requested difficulty modes and even more customization options. If you’ve been looking for a reason to get back in, or try Enshrouded for the first time, you can’t go wrong here.

Enshrouded’s full 1.0 launch might be a ways off, but that doesn’t mean developer Keen Games isn’t regularly dropping updates. Monday July 29 marks the introduction of Back to the Shroud with the long-awaited difficulty modes, alongside some new player customization options and balance changes.

The survival game now has four difficulty options: Default, Relaxed, Hard, and Survival. Default is still the standard difficulty and recommended for first-time players, while Relaxed reduces the number of enemies and ups the loot if you want to focus on base building. Then there’s Hard, which increases the enemy numbers from default and makes each opponent more aggressive for tougher fights. Last up there’s Survival, adding new hunger mechanics while making enemies even more aggressive than before.

If none of those take your fancy, though, you can individually tweak 30 different settings. Stats like enemy damage, boss health, player abilities, and a brand-new starvation mode can be adjusted by up to 500%. You now have complete control over the minute details in Enshrouded, so make it as challenging as you like.

On top of in-depth difficulty modes, Enshrouded now has even more customization options. You can change between extra skin tones, eye colors, and eyebrows for your character, and craft items to be put on display in your base. There are even mannequins to show off your favorite armor and weapon sets, putting that cramped inventory to good use.

Enshrouded now supports FSR 3 for even better visuals with AMD graphics cards. Combat is getting a sizeable overhaul as well. Parries and blocking are improved, while melee and mage classes have been rebalanced.

Back to the Shroud follows Enshrouded Melodies of the Mire, which added a new biome, playable instruments, and the heavily requested change to server quest progression. Keen Games is hard at work, and while 2024 has been jam-packed with survival adventures like Palworld and Soulmask, Enshrouded could still come out on top when it’s finally released in full. You can even help decide what gets added to the game with the Enshrouded upvote feature, as Keen Games continues listening to feedback.

The Enshrouded Back to the Shroud update is available right now. The survival game is still in Steam Early Access but should be out in full within the next six months or so.

Make sure you get all the help you need with our in-depth Enshrouded guide, while our Enshrouded system requirements breakdown tells you whether your rig is up to the challenge when diving in for the first time.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.