A new Enshrouded update is on the horizon, and it promises to be the gorgeous survival game’s largest yet. Standing out from rivals such as Rust, Palworld, Ark, and Once Human with its dark fantasy setting and simple but satisfying action RPG style combat, Enshrouded has maintained an impressive 85% rating from more than 50,000 user reviews on Steam. In its next patch, developer Keen Games teases that we’ll get to explore an all-new biome, transform our base into more of a home, and reach a higher level cap than ever before.

With three major updates already having arrived in the survival game – Hollow Halls, Melodies of the Mire, and Back to the Shroud – the team at Keen Games turns its attention to what’s coming next. Each brings new features, progression, balance changes and quality-of-life upgrades to Enshrouded, and you can expect plenty of that with its fourth major early access expansion.

“We’re finally happy to announce that update four is on the horizon,” creative director Antony Christoulakis says. “It’s our biggest update so far, so it’s really tough to specify a fixed date.” In it, we’ll be heading north into the mountains to explore the first full new biome. Of course, that means you can expect wildlife you’ve never seen before, dangerous enemies to discover, and plenty of quests. Along with this new biome comes more crafting materials to help you build a range of new furniture, weapons, armor, and so on.

The mountains “embrace a bit more verticality and survival,” Christoulakis explains, and that sense of surviving against the elements will be further amplified by the introduction of a long-awaited weather system. Back at base, your NPCs will be freed up to move around more, and the introduction of animals and pets should help turn your camp into “a bustling place that feels alive.”

Christoulakis also confirms that you will be able to gain more skill points when the update arrives, with an increase to the level cap allowing you to earn ten more levels. While there’s no date set for update four yet, you can expect to hear more in the coming weeks. “We’ve been working really hard on this, so we hope you enjoy it. Please keep posting your cool creations – we look at builds every day and I’m truly amazed at the level of detail and the amount of love you’ve put into this.”

If you're just getting started, our Enshrouded beginner's guide is the best place to start.

