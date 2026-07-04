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Fortnite Epic Games Lawsuit Settlement: An image of Jonesy dressed in a robber outfit.

Epic Games makes peace with ex-Fortnite insider as huge leak lawsuit comes to an end

Epic Games has settled with former Fortnite leaker AdiraFNInfo, who previously revealed unannounced collabs with Kingdom Hearts and South Park.

Sam Comrie
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After uncovering former Epic Games contractor Hayden Cohen as a Fortnite leaker, the gaming giant has put its ongoing lawsuit to bed. The high-profile case, which began in March, emerged when Epic learned that Cohen had been breaching NDAs surrounding upcoming content. From new skins to in-game events, Cohen had previously signed documentation in September 2025 that forbade him from talking about unannounced aspects of the massive battle royale.

As reported by Game File, court filings show both sides agreed to a proposed settlement that would permanently ban Cohen from possessing, accessing, using, or sharing Epic Games' confidential or trade secret information. The agreement also prevents him from helping anyone else leak anything surrounding Fortnite. A judge still needs to approve the settlement, though.

The settlement does not include any public payment, even though Epic originally sought financial damages. Epic said it has nothing more to share about compensation. Cohen originally operated under the alias 'AdiraFNInfo', before Epic began accusing him of repeatedly leaking unreleased Fortnite content while working as an associate producer on the game.

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Epic claims Cohen revealed dozens of upcoming collaborations before they were announced, including Minecraft, South Park, Peak, Overwatch, Game of Thrones, Kingdom Hearts, and Solo Leveling. The company said he shared details about new characters, cosmetics, release dates, and development plans across X and Discord, including leaking the South Park crossover just two days before its official reveal.

Cohen's access to internal systems was later revoked, as Epic sent him a cease-and-desist letter, but claimed he continued to violate his obligations. The company argued that the leaks hurt its relationships with partners, reduced the excitement of future announcements, and forced Epic to spend significant time and money investigating the leaks.

Speaking to Game File, Epic Games spokesperson Natalie Munoz says that "we've asked the court to approve the stipulated injunction to ensure they cannot publish or share Epic's confidential information again." There are still other notable scoopers in the game's community, such as 'ShiinaBR' and 'HYPEX', so it remains to be seen how Epic interacts with them in the future.

Some of Cohen's leaks are yet to materialize in Fortnite, notably Kingdom Hearts. It's possible the leaks have pushed back or caused Epic to cancel them entirely, but that's currently unconfirmed.

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