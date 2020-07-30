The Epic Games Store’s rolling out “early version” Achievements

Achievements are at last coming to the Epic Games Store. The feature, which lets you scoop some sweet recognition in icon form for hitting certain criteria in-game, and has been included on competitor platform Steam for years, is now beginning to roll out across “certain games” on the Epic Store, the Unreal Engine and Fortnite developer has announced.

As revealed on Twitter alongside a brief clip demonstrating the Achievements feature à la the Epic Games Store, “certain games on the Epic Games Store may begin to display achievements as you unlock them”. Epic says this “is an early version of the feature, and you can expect to see changes and adjustments” going forward.

The studio adds that it’ll have more information to share with users of the platform about the incoming feature at some point “in the future”, too. The clip included in the tweet isn’t very easy to make out when taking a peek up close, but it appears to show Ark: Survival Evolved as a game featuring the new system. However, as of this story, the action-adventure game’s store page doesn’t seem to reference Achievements.

In March last year, Epic posted a roadmap laying out plans for a bunch of new additions and updates, including Achievements, though it subsequently pushed the feature back, and this is the first we’re seeing of it starting to hit games on the Epic Store.

Certain games on the Epic Games Store may begin to display achievements as you unlock them. This is an early version of the feature and you can expect to see changes & adjustments. We'll have more info to share on achievements in the future, so stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/80dnoLYegV — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) July 29, 2020

It’s not clear which of these “certain games” have received the early Achievements feature just yet, so it looks like we’ll have to keep a weather eye on our games and Epic’s news feed to find out.

