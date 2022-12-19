Epic Games Store giving away daily free games – here’s what they are

The Epic Games Store is running a free games giveaway over the festive season, with a new game being given away to all every day for a 15-day period. You don’t have long then to get each game you want, so we’re putting together a list of what’s currently free to help you keep track of what you can pick up during the Christmas period.

You only have 24 hours to redeem each free game from the Epic Games Store in your library, with the new game becoming available at 8am PST / 11am EST / 4pm GMT / 5pm CET / 3am AEDT (the next morning).

Current Epic Games Store free game

The free game right now is Them’s Fightin’ Herds

The free game giveaway started on December 15, which means you should check back in every day at around the same time until December 30 to nab your games. Here are the games that have already been given away by the Epic Games Store.

Bloons Tower Defence 6

Horizon Chase Turbo

Costume Quest 2

Sable

Them’s Fightin’ Herds

You can find the Epic Games Store free game of the day over on the store page, but remember that it changes every day.

It looks like the weekly free game model has been replaced with this daily iteration over the festive period, which certainly isn’t a problem, as more free games are always good. Just keep in mind that you don’t need to be thinking about it on a weekly basis.

