This week's free Epic Games Store game has you saving the world, or ending it, in card-based style

This week's free Epic Games Store game serves up a card-based narrative adventure that has you stepping into the shoes of a... shoebill.

If you're a fan of branching story paths, card-based games, and are all too familiar with anthropomorphic animals having spent hours exploring fantasy realms far and wide, this week's free Epic Games Store game will be right up your street.

While only one freebie is available this time around through Epic Games, it's no less of a treat, and has plenty of content to keep you coming back. Featuring narration provided by Critical Role's Travis Willingham, Foretales is "a card-based narrative journey" where you're tasked with saving a world that's cursed by a dark prophecy. Stepping into the shoes of an anthropomorphic shoebill thief known as Volepain, you'll try (and perhaps fail) to fulfill this goal. As you go, you'll experience "expansive branching storylines with multiple endings" and a "unique 'board game' feel," making this card game one that has plenty to dive into.

Gameplay focuses on progression "by combining cards and exploring decks," where you'll be utilizing skills and managing consumables to help you interact with other cards. Whether that's through combat or non-combat actions, you'll decide when to approach violently or not, with options like getting the opposition to flee by playing your 'fame' card, or giving them some food.

So if you're looking to kick back with a game that has boatloads of personality, brilliantly designed artwork, and an intriguing narrative to unravel, make sure to grab Foretales this week.

Foretales is available for free via the Epic Games Store between Thursday July 23 and Thursday July 30 at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST / 5pm CEST. It's yours to keep once it's been claimed, so head here to grab it while the offer lasts.