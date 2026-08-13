Caravan SandWitch is free on Epic, and 2024's indie darling is a must-play

Caravan SandWitch is an indie darling that needs no introduction, but if you've yet to play it, it's free on Epic Games Store this week.

If you love the post-apocalyptic vibes of Horizon, this week's free Epic Games Store game will have you feeling right at home - there's even a red-headed protagonist! Just no dinosaur robots, if that's a dealbreaker.

While other apocalyptic narratives untangle the threads of how society functions following nuclear fallout or extinction, Caravan SandWitch weaves a hopeful tale of community within an environment subjected to over-exploitation. A narrative game through and through, you'll find no combat in Epic's latest freebie. Instead, you'll traverse the world on foot or by driving your trusty van around, using different sci-fi tools as you go, all while being followed by a mysterious cloaked figure. Along the way, you'll work towards your ultimate goal: finding your missing sister of six years.

The characters that inhabit the French-inspired planet of Cigalo are a central pillar of the game, and as you meet and help them all, you'll come to learn that "community is your home."

Caravan SandWitch is a stellar addition to an already stacked lineup of games released for free by Epic over the past few weeks. With a gorgeous environment to explore as you drive or climb your way around it, brilliant worldbuilding, and an equally atmospheric soundtrack, get ready to blast off for hours of fun in Cigalo.

Caravan SandWitch is available for free via the Epic Games Store between Thursday, August 13 and Thursday, August 20 at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST / 5pm CEST. It's yours to keep once claimed, so head here to grab it while the offer lasts.