This week's Epic Games Store free games include an MMO bundle worth over $55 and mutants invading the 90s

Epic Games Store has two cool offerings this week for free: an MMO bundle for Albion Online, and the monster battling Cardpocalypse.

If you're looking to dive into a new MMO game but are pulled between where to spend your precious time, Albion Online is a no-brainer choice. As part of the current round of free games from Epic Games Store this week, one of its offerings is the aptly named 'Epic Mage Bundle' for Albion, giving you a suite of items worth over $55 without spending a dime, from a fancy-looking cosmetic set to loads of additional resources.

MMOs not your thing? Epic's got you covered. The storefront's second offering of the week is Cardpocalypse (its standard edition, specifically). Set in the 90s within an elementary school, you'll play as 10-year-old Jess. During her first day, she ends up getting a game that everybody loves, Power Pets, banned. Eventually, the game's mutants bleed into the real world.

With a cool, comic book art style and an environment to explore that evokes the nostalgia of years gone by, Cardpocalypse is funny, includes loads of choice-driven consequences to consider, and, of course, deck building and card battling.

Albion Online is an entirely free-to-play MMO that shares a similar, stylized art style to games like Runescape. Touted as an open-world sandbox MMO specifically, you're able to set out into the world in whichever way you see fit. Entirely classless, you can switch between playstyles by utilizing different gear, all of which is created by players in its player-driven economy.

This free bundle provided by EGS focuses on Mage-based gameplay in Albion. It includes cosmetics like mount skins, armor and weapon cosmetics, boosts to fame (the game's equivalent of EXP), and boosts to help you move through the main progression system - the Destiny Board - more quickly.

Cardpocalypse Standard Edition and Albion Online's Epic Mage Bundle are both available for free via the Epic Games Store between Thursday, August 20 and Thursday, August 27 at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST / 5pm CEST. They're yours to keep once claimed, so head here to grab them while the offer lasts.